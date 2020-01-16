MarketResearchNest.com adds “Account Management Software Market Application, Types and Global Key Players Market Size, Growth Forecasts to 2025” new report to its research database.

This report focuses on the global Marketing Account Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marketing Account Management Software development in United States, Europe and China, India, Asia, America and others.

Marketing account management software manages prospect data throughout the account-based marketing (ABM) process so that both sales and marketing teams have continuous awareness of target accounts. In order to maximize an ABM strategy, salespeople need to know where in the pipeline a prospect is and the probability that a prospect will become a customer. Marketing account management systems serve to document and communicate all relevant account information between the sales and marketing teams. This software is deployed in marketing and sales departments to maximize the efficiency of marketing efforts and facilitate communication between the two organizations.

Marketing account management software is commonly implemented with other ABM software such as marketing account intelligence or account-based content execution. Some systems have broader functionality that applies to the other ABM categories. Many marketing account management tools integrate with CRM systems and marketing Account Management software so that an ABM strategy can work smoothly with other sales and marketing initiatives.

To qualify for inclusion in the Marketing Account Management category, a product must:

Store account data on a level more granular level than contact information, for example: account industry or account segment

Integrate with tools that find target data from external sources or have the capability to do so itself Facilitate sales and marketing communication relating to accounts within the system Track accounts in the system by displaying metrics relating to the ABM process

By Product Type

Cloud Based

On-Premise

By Application

Small Business and Middle Business Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

India

Central and South America and Middle East and Africa

Other Regions

Players Covered

Marketo

Demandbase

DandB Hoovers

Outreach

Zoho CRM

Jambo

Groove

LeanData

Terminus

Triblio

Other

