Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Software Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
Account Based Marketing (ABM) Software enables users to generate highly qualified leads, craft personalized buying journeys, increase customer lifetime value, and build further opportunity for in-pipeline accounts.
In 2017, the global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.T
This report focuses on the global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Account Based Marketing (ABM) Software Market development in United States, Europe and China.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Account Based Marketing (ABM) Software Market development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Account Based Marketing (ABM) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
Marketo
Outreach
Terminus
Triblio
Adobe Campaign
InsideView
DiscoverOrg
Jambo
Act-On
Demandbase
ZoomInfo
LeanData
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
