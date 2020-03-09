According to new research: Downwind Sails market will register 24.9% CAGR revenue and US$ 8170 million by 2024

Downwind Sails Market research report presents a comprehensive study of the Downwind Sails Market in Global Industry. Downwind sail is one kind sails to let sailinghigher increases boatspeed enough to overcome the extra distance sailed. ‘In stronger winds, the loss of apparent wind speed is a much smaller portion of the total windspeed so the best progress downwindoccurs at deeper angles. The Asia Pacific region countries such as India, China, Japan and other remains the largest downwind sails growing market during the forecast period, whereas Europe is following them.

Downwind Sails Market Top Key Players:

Incidence Sails, James Lawrence Sailmakers, Jeckells, Lennon Performance Products, Lidgard Sailmakers, Neilpryde Sails, NENUPHAR, North Sails Sailmaking, Olimpic Sails, Hydesails, Doyle, Optiparts, Quantum Sails, UK-Halsey International, Ullman Sails, Elvstrøm Sails, ZM DESIGN, ZADRO SAILS and others

Segmentation by product type:

– Mylar

– Polyester

– Others

Segmentation by application:

– Sailboats

– Sailing Dinghies

– Multihull

– Others

This report also splits the market by region:

– Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

– APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

– Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

– Middle East & Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

