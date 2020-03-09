According to new research: Codeine Phosphate market will register 1.7% CAGR revenue and US$ 210 million by 2024

Codeine Phosphate Market research report presents a comprehensive study of the Codeine Phosphate Market in Global Industry. Codeine Phosphate is a type of medicine called an opioid. Codeine is a mild painkiller, but also has cough suppressant and anti-diarrhoeal actions. In the last several years, global market of Codeine Phosphate developed with the production growth rate of 6%. In 2015, global capacity of Codeine Phosphate was more than 400 MT. Europe is the largest supplier and consumer of Codeine Phosphate, with a production market share 50%, and a consumption market share of 29%.

Codeine Phosphate Market Top Key Players:

Macfarian Smith, Francopia, Noramco, Weifa, Mallinckrodt, Temad, GSK, Alkaloida, Tas. Alkaloids, Alcaliber, Fine Chemicals, Aesica, Sino Pharm, Sri Krishna, TPI and others

Segmentation by product type:

– Extracted from Opium

– Synthesized by Morphine

Segmentation by application:

– Narcotic Analgesic

– Antitussive

– Others

This report also splits the market by region:

– Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

– APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

– Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

– Middle East & Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research Objectives of The Report:

To study and analyse the global Codeine Phosphate market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Codeine Phosphate market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Codeine Phosphate key players, to define, describe and analyse the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Codeine Phosphate market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Codeine Phosphate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Codeine Phosphate Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Codeine Phosphate Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Codeine Phosphate Segment by Type and others…

