Access Control Market 2019 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Sales, Trends & Analysis

The report on the Global Access Control Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s recent study indicates that the global access control market is expected to scale a valuation of USD 12.53 Bn by the end of 2023. The report suggests that the global market is poised to thrive at 9% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. Access control is being deployed extensively in both commercial and residential projects for countering threats such as illegal perimeter intrusion, cyber-attacks, etc.

The growth in IoT, sensors technology and wireless technology are expected to have a favorable impact on the expansion of the global access control market over the next couple of years. In addition, industry leaders are poised to increase investments for product development and innovation. It is anticipated to boost the growth trajectory of the market in the foreseeable future.

Most of the organizations have mandated more than one access control systems for assuring cent percent safety. An upsurge in the deployment of the technology is expected over the next few years. This, in turn, is likely to accelerate revenue creation for participants of the access control market.

Get a Free Sample report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1089

Major Key Players

Gemalto (Netherlands),

Allegion (Ireland),

Assa Abloy (Sweden),

Gunnebo Security Group (Sweden),

Tyco International Plc (Ireland),

Crossmatch Technologies, Inc.(U.S.),

NEC Corporation (Japan),

Oberthur Technologies (France),

Allegion, Plc (Ireland),

Honeywell Security Group (U.S.)

According to MRFR, World Access Control Market is expected to reach USD 12.53 billion in 2023 with a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Industry News

In March 2019, AMAG Technology, a world leader in unified solutions, has announced the integration of Symmetry Access Control v9.1 software with Suprema’s BioEntry P2 and BioLite N2 Biometric readers.

Market Segmentation

By technology, the global access control market has been segmented into authentication systems, detection systems, alarm panels, communication devices, and perimeter security system. The authentication system segment is further sub-segmented into biometric, touch screen and keypads, card-based, door contacts, and intruder alarm systems. The detection system segment has been sub-segmented into glass break detector, motion detector, and door/window sensor. The perimeter security system segment is sub-segmented into free standing perimeter security and buried perimeter security.

By application, the access control market has been segmented into homeland security, commercial, industrial, and residential. The homeland security segment has been sub-segmented into defense and government buildings. The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into airports, healthcare, financial institutions, telecommunication, and stadiums.

Regional Analysis

The global access control market, by region, has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is likely to lead the proliferation of the market owing to increasing technological implementations. The region is expected to witness developments in the IT industry which is conducive to the growth of the access control market in the foreseeable future. China, Japan, and India are presumed to revolutionize the growth trajectory of the access control market over the assessment period. North America and Europe are developed markets and are projected to exhibit rapid developments in the forthcoming years. The U.S., Canada, Germany, and the U.K. are likely to contribute significantly to the expansion of the access control market.

On the other hand, countries like the US, Canada, Germany, and the UK already have established markets. These countries along with a few other countries in Europe were early adopters of access control solution in office and residential premises. North America was the dominating region in 2017 owing to the planned residential areas, office spaces, and commercial and government properties. However, recent immigration in the US has led many citizens with a risk of theft or perimeter intrusion. This has alternatively led to the growth of access control market in the US.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/access-control-market-1089

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research Institutes

Government and Defense Department

System Integrators

Distributors and Manufacturers

Electronic Access Control Equipment Manufacturers

Government

Security Agencies

Original Equipment Manufacturers

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Access Control Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Access Control Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Access Control Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Access Control Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Access Control Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 6 Latin America: Access Control Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Access Control Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of Global Access Control Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain of Global Access Control Market

FIGURE 5 Share of Global Access Control Market in 2017, by Country (in %)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]