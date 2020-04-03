Access Control as a Service Market (ACaaS) to Grow at 26.82% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 1,678.3 Million by 2022

Download PDF Brochure of Access Control as a Service Market (ACaaS) spread across 146 Pages, Profiling Companies and Supported with tables and figures are now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=802326

The Access Control as a Service market report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the (ACaaS) industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The Access Control as a Service Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The ACaaS market is expected to reach USD 1,678.3million by 2022, at a CAGR of 26.82% during the forecast period. Major players in the ACaaS market are Brivo Inc. (U.S.), Cloudastructure Inc. (U.S.), Tyco Security Products (Ireland), Assa Abloy AB (Sweden), and Dorma + Kaba Holding AG (Switzerland), Honeywell Security (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Data watch Systems Inc. (U.S.), Centrify Corporation (U.S.), AIT Ltd. (U.K.), Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands), Vanderbilt Industries (U.S.), M3T Corporation (U.S.), ADS Security (U.S.), KISI Inc. (U.S.), and Feenics (Canada).

The security risks raised in the IT industry by bring your own device policy coupled with large-scale adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), and increased usage of advance virtualization and cloud computing platforms are some of the major drivers for the ACaaS market. However, limited end-user awareness and slow adoption of latest technologies by traditional access control systems integrators and installers are the key factors that are restraining the growth of the ACaaS market.

“Commercial application expected to capture largest market share during the forecast period”

Among all the major end-use applications of the Access Control as a Service market, the commercial industry has been driving the market. The increasing demand for access control systems for assuring security and reducing human efforts for the same at the commercial and corporate infrastructure has been the key driving factor for the ACaaS market for commercial application. However, the manufacturing and industrial application market is expected to capture the second-largest share between 2016 and 2022.

“The market for public deployed ACaaSis estimated to lead the ACaaS market between 2016 and 2022”

The public cloud deployed ACaaS is expected to hold a major share of the ACaaS market. The ability of the public cloud to store the data and make it available for the users at any location has been the key driving factor for the public cloud deployment. Even the rapidly increasing need of reliable ACaaS for transportation industry across the globe has been fueling the ACaaS deployed on public cloud. However, the market for private cloud is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

“North America is the major region for the ACaaS market”

In terms of different geographic regions, the market in the North America region is expected to hold the largest market share between 2016 and 2022. The stabilized constructions in North America and convergence of mechanical and electronic security products for the same has been the key driving factor for the North American market. The European market is expected to capture the second-largest share during the forecast period. The commercial, government bodies, and manufacturing and industrial applications are expected to be the leading segments in the European ACaaS market.

