Academic E-Learning Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

E-learning (also called electronic learning) is any type of learning that takes place through or with a computer and is primarily facilitated through the Internet but can also be accomplished with CD-ROMs and DVDs, streaming audio or video and other media.

This study considers the Academic E-Learning value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Online

Blended

Segmentation by application:

K-12

Higher Education

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Pearson

Berlitz

Blackboard

Desire2Learn

EF Education First

Instructure

MPS Limited

Vipkid

Sanako Corporation

Inlingua International

51talk

New Oriental

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Academic E-Learning consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Academic E-Learning market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Academic E-Learning manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Academic E-Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Academic E-Learning submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

