AC Servomotors Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

The leading players are Yaskawa, Mitsubishi, Fanuc and Siemens etc. The potential market for the AC servomotors are the countries with active industry activities, especially in China, India and Southeast Asia.
The AC Servomotors market was valued at 7050 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 8997 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AC Servomotors.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the AC Servomotors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Yaskawa
Mitsubishi
Fanuc
Siemens
Rockwell
ABB
Rexroth (Bosch)
Panasonic
Nidec
Delta
SANYO DENKI
Teco
Schneider
Moog
Oriental Motor
Parker Hannifin
HNC
Kollmorgen
Lenze
Toshiba
Beckhoff
GSK
Inovance
LS Mecapion
Infranor
Tamagawa
LTI Motion
Market Segment by Type, covers
Less than 2KW
2KW-5KW
More than 5KW
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Machine Tools
Packaging Applications
Textile
Electronic Equipment
Other
