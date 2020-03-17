Abyssinian Oil Market Set to Witness Steady Growth through (2018 – 2028 )

Market Outlook of Abyssinian oil:

The growing era of a healthy lifestyle is attributed to causing an increasing demand for naturally derived products be it cosmetics or food. The development of the modern lifestyle and technology has surged the demand for the essential oil market. Essential oils are usually derived from the process of distillation and have been used since the historic period due to its medicinal benefits. Essential oils have a distinctive aroma which helps in providing an upliftment to the human sensory system. The evolution in the market is responsible for the development of consumer-specific products. Different types of essential oils are available such as: Peppermint oil, Tea Tree oil, Abyssinian oil, Lavender oil, Frankincense oil, among others. Abyssinian oil derived from the crambe Abyssinian plant is a multi-tasking essential oil working as a miracle for the cosmetics industry. Over the years there has been a shift of customer preference form natural to organic beauty products especially in the U.S. and European countries. This reason is attributed to causing an increasing demand for the Abyssinian oil.

Growing Demand for Cosmetics and Personal Care Products is Driving Abyssinian oil Market:

With the growing economies and the considerable rise in the disposable income, there has been a significant increase in the demand for beauty products. Rising demand for the natural and herbal ingredients has created a potential opportunity for the Abyssinian oil market. Abyssinian oil has a unique molecular structure with a combination of a high amount of C22 fatty acids. Abyssinian oil contains an abundant amount of both linoleic and linoleic acids. The omega 6 fatty acid present in Abyssinian oil makes it helpful for skin regeneration while the omega 3 fatty acid is an anti-inflammatory skin conditioning component. Abyssinian oil acts as an effective moisturizing agent for promoting a smooth, supple skin and aids in the removal of wrinkles. Abyssinian oil is clinically proven to be more effective than argon oil. Abyssinia oil has a fast rate of penetration into the hair and skin making it suitable for all hair and skin types. All these factors are responsible for causing an increasing demand in the Abyssinian oil market over the forecast period.

Global Abyssinian oil Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of Nature, the global Abyssinian oil market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of End-Use, the global Abyssinian oil market has been segmented as-

Cosmetics and Personal care Skin Care Hair Care Personal Hygiene Others



On the basis of Application, the global Abyssinian oil market has been segmented as-

Moisturizing agent

Conditioning agent

Emollient

On the basis of the sales channel, the global Abyssinian oil market has been segmented as-

B2B

B2C Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience stores Specialty stores

E-retail

Global Abyssinian oil Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global Abyssinian oil market identified across the value chain include Beauty Kitchen, Orchidée Naturals, Klorane, Conscious Skincare, Samana Naturals, Elementis plc, Clariant, Nirvana Natural, APIVITA, Kerastase among other Abyssinian oil producers.