Absorbent Pads Market to Witness Maximum Adoption in Food & Agriculture Applications, Projects TMR’s Research

Transparency Market Research delivers vital insights on the absorbent pads market in its report titled “Absorbent Pads Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027.” In terms of revenue, the global absorbent pads market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Absorbent pads are manufactured from materials such as polypropylene, polyethylene, paper, fiber, and others. These are used to absorb all water-based fluids, petroleum oils, vegetable oils, coolants, hydraulic fluids, blood, etc. Absorbent pads are classified in product types such as universal absorbent pads, oil absorbent pads, chemical absorbent pads, and hazmat absorbent pads. An absorbent pad is one of the most efficient spill kit products and is widely accepted in various end-use industries such as food & agriculture, oil and gas, medical, chemical, automotive, and others (household, industrial).

In the report, TMR proposes that the food and agriculture end-use segment is anticipated to drive the global demand for absorbent pads during the forecast period. The continuous expansion of food and agriculture industries across the globe is likely to produce significant demand for absorbent pads during the forecast period.

North America is a significant shareholder of the global absorbent pads market and is expected to expand with a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for absorbent products, which can keep food items such as meat, poultry & seafood, fresh and ensure hygiene, by absorbing dripping water appears to be the key factor driving the growth of the North American absorbent pads market. In North America, the U.S. is expected to remain prominent in terms of absorbent pads market share, while Canada is expected to witness peak CAGR during the forecast period.