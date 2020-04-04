Absorbent Pads Market Analysis & Leading Key Player – Novipax LLC, 3M Company, Brady Corporation

With expanded applications of absorbent pads across several end-use industries such as food and beverage, chemical, automotive, and oil and gas, the absorbent pads market is predicted to continue to gain in the forthcoming years. Vis-à-vis revenue, the absorbent pads market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.1% between 2019 and 2027.

The absorbent pads market also benefits from versatility of absorbent pads to absorb a number of fluids such as water-based fluids, vegetable oils, hydraulic fluids, petroleum oils, and coolants among others.

In this report, Transparency Market Research (TMR) offers forecast data of the global absorbent pads market between 2019 and 2027. The study reveals the dynamics of the absorbent pads market in six geographic segments, along with a market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Absorbent Pads Market – Report Description

This Transparency Market Research report studies the global absorbent pads market for the period 2019–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the absorbent pads market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global absorbent pads market report begins with an executive summary for various categories and their share in the absorbent pads market. It is followed by the market introduction, market dynamics, and an overview of the global absorbent pads market, which includes TMR analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the absorbent pads market. Furthermore, to understand the Y-o-Y trends of the absorbent pads market, a Y-o-Y analysis with elaborated insights on the same are provided.

The global market for absorbent pads is further segmented as per material type, product type, and by end use. On the basis of material type, the global market for absorbent pads is segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, paper, fiber, and others. On the basis of product type, the global market for absorbent pads is segmented into universal absorbent pads, oil absorbent pads, chemical absorbent pads, and hazmat absorbent pads. On the basis of end use, the global market for absorbent pads is segmented into food & agriculture, oil & gas, medical, chemical, automotive, and others (household, Industrial).

The next-section of the report highlights the USPs which include, a value chain describing the raw material manufacturers, absorbent pad manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers in the market. Each section in the value chain includes some listed examples for better understanding of the whole supply chain, added to it is the profitability margin validated by primary interviews. Another USP includes data about key participants, which is referred to as intensity mapping analysis. This point includes information about manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers. It also explains their presence in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario. PESTLE Analysis includes political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the absorbent pads market. A pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segment in all the regions including North America, Latin America, MEA, APEJ, Japan, and Europe is provided.

The next section of the report highlights the absorbent pads market by region and provides the market outlook for 2019–2027. The study analyses the drivers that influence the regional absorbent pads market. The main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional absorbent pads market for 2019–2027.

To ascertain the size of the absorbent pads market in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key absorbent pads manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the absorbent pads market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current absorbent pads market with the help of the parent market. We gathered data from secondary research and validated it through primary research. Also, we form the basis of how the absorbent pads market is expected to develop in the future by taking into account the opinions of industry experts. Given the characteristics of the absorbent pads market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis- based on the supply side, downstream industry demand, and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters to understand the predictability of the absorbent pads market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The segments for the global absorbent pads market have been analysed in terms of their market share to understand the individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the key trends in the absorbent pads market.

Absorbent Pads Market – Competition Landscape

In the final section of the report on absorbent pads, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total absorbent pads market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to absorbent pads market segments. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the absorbent pads marketplace.

Absorbent Pads Market – Company Profiles

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the global absorbent pads market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global absorbent pads market include Novipax LLC, 3M Company, Brady Corporation, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Prima SRL, Trico Corporation, Sirane Limited, Azapak, Fentex Ltd, ESP US, MAGIC srl, Pactiv LLC, Gelok International Corporation, W. Dimer GmbH, CoCopac Limited, Meltblown Technologies Inc., Cellcomb AB, and Johnson Matthey Plc. among others.

Geographical Segmentation of the Absorbent Pads Market

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

