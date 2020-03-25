Absorbable Tissue Spacer Market Report 2018-2028- Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities

Radiation therapy or particle therapy is exhibited as a more promising treatment option for cancer treatment. Radiation therapy also affects the adjacent organs or make delivery of doses too difficult because numerous radiation morbidities might occur. Absorbable tissue spacer is introduced to overcome the therapeutic and anatomical problems and deliver effective radiation doses. Absorbable tissue spacer is effective to block particle beams and separate normal tissue from the radiation field. Absorbable tissue spacer has reduced the effect of radiation therapy on adjacent organs. Absorbable tissue spacer is Bioabsorbable spacer which injected into place before to start of radiation treatment. Absorbable tissue spacer remains stable during radiation therapy and slowly absorbed by the body after radiotherapy has been completed. Nonwoven fabric spacer, absorbable polyglycolic acid (PGA) and absorbable hydrogel spacer are some of the absorbable tissue spacers. Absorbable tissue spacer such as absorbable hydrogel spacer is used during prostate radiotherapy to create distance between the prostate and the rectum. Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancer types in men. Absorbable polyglycolic acid (PGA) spacers are effective to treat upper abdominal tumors. Absorbable tissue spacer such as PGA spacers is majorly used for pancreatic cancer which used to keep away gastrointestinal tract from radiation.

Absorbable Tissue Spacer Market: Drivers and Restraints-

The increasing prevalence of prostate cancer expected to drive the growth of the absorbable tissue spacer market. National Cancer Institute estimated that 164,690 new cases of prostate cancer in 2018. High adoption of radiation therapy or chemotherapy to treat cancer are expected favors the growth of the absorbable tissue spacer market. Increasing number of cases of pancreatic cancer expected to spur the demand for radiation therapy and favors the growth of the absorbable tissue spacer market. According to the American Cancer Society estimated 55,440 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. Growing development of new technology and products for effective cancer treatment expected to drive the growth of the absorbable tissue spacer over the forecast period.

Absorbable Tissue Spacer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, absorbable tissue spacer market can be segmented as:

Absorbable Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Spacers

Absorbable Hydrogel Spacer

On the basis of application, absorbable tissue spacer market can be segmented as:

Pancreatic Cancer

Liver Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

On the basis of the end user, the absorbable tissue spacer market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

Cancer Research Centers

Absorbable Tissue Spacer Market: Overview

Absorbable tissue spacer is Bioabsorbable tissue spacer used for protection of adjacent tissue during the radiation therapy. Absorbable tissue spacer is made from nonwoven fabric and hydrogel which exhibit the more focused effect on the target tissue. Absorbable tissue spacer is used for providing appropriate protection and create strong protection barriers. Absorbable tissue spacer is expected to create strong demand for prostate cancer.

Absorbable Tissue Spacer Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding & Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for absorbable tissue spacer market due to high prevalence of prostate cancer in United States. According to National Cancer Institute, in 2015 around 3,120,176 men living with prostate cancer in United States. Western European expected to contribute second largest revenue share in absorbable tissue spacer market due to high adoption radiation therapy for cancer treatment and growing demand of technologically advanced products. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan absorbable tissue spacer market is expected to gain a high growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing healthcare spending and government support for cancer treatment.

Absorbable Tissue Spacer Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some market players participants in global absorbable tissue spacer market identify across the value chain are Boston Scientific Corporation (Augmenix Inc.) and others.