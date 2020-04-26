Absinthe Market Is Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2017-2027

Serving as an invaluable source of guidance for individuals as well as companies, the latest report studies the global absinthe market and provides a new perspective on the workings and components of the market on a global as well as regional level. The research study analyzes the industry chain of the market and talks about elements such as major consumers, key suppliers of manufacturing equipment, and leading suppliers of raw materials. In addition to a detailed overview of the supply chain relationship, the publication provides contact information for every supplier and consumer within the absinthe market.

Absinthe is a distilled and highly alcoholic beverage containing 45-74% of alcohol. Absinthe is derived from flowers and leaves of grand wormwood along with green anise, sweet fennel and other medicinal herbs. Absinthe was originated in Switzerland and was popular in artists and writers. Absinthe contains traces of thujone chemical compound which is considered as harmful to human. Traditional absinthe are made from white grapes, they are also made from grain, beets, or potatoes nowadays. Painkilling, sedative and antiparasitic properties of absinthe makes it useful in medical industry as it helps improving metabolism, protects from stomach pain, remove intestinal worms, relief stress and calm the nerves. Absinthe is prohibited in some of the countries due to its harmful effects and its use as hallucinogen drug.

Market Segmentation:

Absinthe market is segmented on the basis of application in food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, medical industry. In food and beverage industry, absinthe is used in food recipes such as oysters Rockefellers, sorbet, Michelin etc. to enhance the flavour and taste of food. In cosmetic industry, absinthe is used for its anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and insect repellent properties for cleansing purposes. In medical industry as a medicine for cough, also it is used as intoxicating agent.

Absinthe market is segmented on the basis of type as absinthe blanche, absinthe amber, absinthe verte, absinthe ordinaire, absinthe reve pastis, absinthe bohemian, absinthe liqueur, premium absinthe etc. Absinthe balance have green color with mild taste and is little sweet for consumption. Absinthe amber is named over its amber color obtained from herbs from which it is prepared. Absinthe verte have bitter taste and contains 70% alcohol. Absinthe bohemian is made without aniseed and is popular in European countries. In absinthe liqueur, aniseed ingredient is replaced with lemon or other fruit extract to obtain fruit flavour in absinthe.

Absinthe market is further segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the absinthe market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. France and Switzerland are the maximum exporters of absinthe globally. Absinthe is also popular in Spain, Great Britain, the U.S. and Czech Republic as alcoholic beverage. Absinthe is legal in all those countries where alcohol is legal which in turn increasing demand for this spirit is increasing in global market.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Absinthe is trending in global market as a result of its medicinal benefits such as it stimulates digestive tract by enhancing saliva, stomach acid and digestive enzyme production. Absinthe has application in treating parasitic worm infection too. Increasing demand of cosmetics in market is also responsible for increasing demand of absinthe as it is used as an anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and insect repellent product in industry. Use of absinthe in food industry has seen increasing due to property of absinthe in enhancing flavours and taste of food products. Absinthe is also an alcoholic beverage consumed globally and is increasing demand in global market which has shown significant growth in forecast period.

Absinthe Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Absinthe market include La Fée Absinthe, Lucid Absinthe Supérieure, Kübler Absinthe Superieure, La Clandestine, Hill’s Liquere North America, Doubs Mystique, Duplais Verte, Pacific Distillery, Alandia GmbH & Co. KG, Butterfly absinthe, Jade Liqueurs LLC, Philadelphia Distilling Company, Teichenne, S.A., Milan METELKA a.s, RUDOLF etc. are among these.

