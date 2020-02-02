Abrasive Corondum Market To Witness Steady Growth During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026 | TMR

Abrasive Corondum Market: Overview

Abrasive corondum is defined as a crystalline form of aluminum oxide (Al2O3) that typically contains traces of iron, titanium, vanadium, and chromium. It is a rock-forming mineral. Abrasive Corondum is a naturally transparent material. Abrasive corundrum reflects different colors if it contains impurities. These impurities arise as a result of the presence of transition metals in the crystal structure of corundum. Corundum has two primary gem varieties: ruby and sapphire. Rubies are red due to the presence of chromium, while sapphires exhibit a range of colors depending upon the element present. Corondum is commonly used as an abrasive on sandpaper, large machines which are used in machining metals, plastics, and wood. An emery is a mix of corundum and other substances, and the mix is less abrasive, with average Mohs hardness of 8.0. Abrasive corundrum occurs as a mineral in mica, gneiss, and some marbles in metamorphic terranes. Abrasive corundrum also occurs in low silica igneous syenite and nepheline syenite intrusives. Other occurrences are as masses adjacent to ultramafic intrusives, associated with lamprophyre dikes and as large crystals in pegmatites. Abrasive corundrum commonly occurs as a detrital mineral in stream and beach sands due to its hardness and resistance to weathering. The toughness of corundum is sensitive to surface roughness.

Abrasive Corondum Market: Trends & Developments

Rise in demand for Abrasive Corondum market in the electrical & electronics industry owing to its excellent thermal properties is propelling the Abrasive corundrum market. Increase in demand in the refractory industry is also expected to augment the abrasive corondum market. On the other hand, high initial cost owing to high expenditure during mining is estimated to hamper the Abrasive Corondum market.

In terms of type, the Abrasive Corondum market can be bifurcated into natural Abrasive Corondum and synthetic corundum.

Abrasive Corondum Market: Key Segments

Based on class, the Abrasive Corondum market can be segmented into ruby, sapphire, and emery.

In terms of application, the Abrasive corondum market can be divided into refractory products like firebrick kiln linersand kiln furniture, electronic devices, and others.

Abrasive Corondum Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the Abrasive corundrum market include Alteok Scientific Instruments Private Limited, Bernd Kunze GmbH, Ceram Intertrade, EK-Company GmbH & Company, KG Gemfields, Henan Sicheng Company Limited, K.A. Refractories Company Limited, LD International Abrasives Limited, Mineralmhle Leun, Rau GmbH & Company KG, Riken Corundum Company Limited, Xingyang Jinbo Abrasives Company Limited., and Yixing Haiyu Refractory Materials Company Limited.