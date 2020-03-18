GlobalData’s Medical Devices sector report, “Ablation Equipments — Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2019” provides an overview of Ablation Equipments currently in pipeline stage.

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Ablation Equipments pipeline products.

This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Key Players:

· AngioDynamics Inc

· Avenda Health Inc

· CPSI Biotech

· Creo Medical Ltd

· Deneb Medical SL

· Elesta srl

· Ethicon US LLC

· Eximo Medical Ltd

· ExpandoHeat LLC

· Fractyl Laboratories Inc

· Harmonic Medical Inc

· HistoSonics Inc

· Hospital for Special Surgery

· Imricor Medical Systems Inc

· Innoblative Designs, Inc.

· Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp

· Intratherm LLC

· Massachusetts Institute of Technology

· Medtronic plc

· Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

· Mirabilis Medical Inc

· ProstaCare Pty Ltd

· Pulse Biosciences Inc

· Sabanci University Nanotechnology Research and Application Center

· Southern Illinois University Carbondale

· Thermedical Inc

· TransEnterix Inc

· University of California San Francisco

· University of Texas at Austin

· University of Wisconsin-Stout

Scope:

– Extensive coverage of the Ablation Equipments under development

— The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

— The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Ablation Equipments and list all their pipeline projects

— The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

— The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

— Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy:

The report enables you to —

— Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

— Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

— Identify and understand important and diverse types of Ablation Equipments under development

— Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

— Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

— In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Key Points from TOC:

2 Introduction

3 Products under Development

4 Ablation Equipments — Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

5 Ablation Equipments Companies and Product Overview

6 Ablation Equipments- Recent Developments

Continued…

