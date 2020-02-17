Abdominal Pain Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Abdominal pain is a sensation of distress or discomfort in the abdominal region. Some common related condition that can cause abdominal pain are chronic pelvic pain, constipation, gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome, diverticulitis, and menstrual pain.

Abdominal pain can be rapid, sudden, or gradual. The sudden onset of this pain is found to be associated with duodenal ulcer, mesenteric infarction, embolism in the abdominal vessel, and ruptured aortic aneurysm.

Rapid onset of abdominal pain is related to cholecystitis, intestinal obstruction, appendicitis, and ureteral stone. The gradual onset of this pain is associated with neoplasm and large bowel obstruction.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is in the process of developing APD371 as a cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonist for the treatment of abdominal pain. Besides universities like the Duke University are also involved in abdominal pain pipeline.

