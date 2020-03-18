Abalone Extract Market Expected To Reach Multi Billion Dollars By 2028

The demand for marine proteins has been increasing among consumers over the past years due to its wide utilities in the food processing industries as well as in traditional culinary applications. The abalone extract is one such marine-derived protein which enhances the texture and nutritional value of various processed food products. Abalone extract is the processed form of wild abalone which is referred to as edible sea snail that is rich in various vitamins and minerals.

Abalone extract has a delicate texture and fine taste which enables its application in varieties of processed food such as extruded snacks, rice, soups, pasta, etc. The combination of seafood flavors such as abalone extract in the cereal-based food products is gaining popularity over the years, as these flavors give mixed taste which is blended into one product. Such flavored products with abalone extract are not just tasty and tempting but also highly nutritious to health as seafood extracts such as abalone extract contain an adequate concentration of protein. Along with protein, abalone extract also contains an excellent amount of potassium, magnesium, and calcium which is driving the demand for abalone extract across the world. Hence, it can be anticipated that the demand for abalone extract will increase significantly during the forecast period.

There is an emerging demand for abalone extract in recent years due to changing consumer preference over chemical-free ingredients. Due to the presence of a high concentration of protein and minerals, the abalone extract is used as a protein ingredient in various nutraceuticals and dietary supplements. Consumers in the developed economies have been showing more interest in marine proteins such as abalone extract and started consuming it as essential dietary supplements which supports the growth of abalone extract in dietary supplements. As abalone extract is rich in essential micronutrients, it is used as a key ingredient in cosmetic formulations, which is intensifying its opportunities in cosmetic products such as lotions, moisturizers, scrubs, and others. Due to the wide application of abalone extract, it is anticipated that the global abalone extract market would proliferate in terms of quality and quantity during the forecast period.

As a nutritious ingredient, the abalone extract has greater demand among the product developers and consumers all over the world. In addition, the abalone extract is widely utilized in cosmetics and dietary supplements in recent years which have bracing demand among the consumers. Due to well-developed infrastructure in the supply chains and expanded distribution all over the world, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors and other market participants of global abalone extract in the future.

Global Abalone Extract: A Regional Outlook

Abalone extract is widely used across the world due to its ample health benefits. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has the predominant processing and consumption of abalone extract especially in the countries such as Australia and New Zealand due to easy availability and accessibility of different species of abalone. In the region of North America, the abalone extract is highly used as dietary supplements to boost up the probiotic vitamins and minerals. In Europe, the increasing demand for nutritional seasoning ingredients as well as increasing demands for cosmetic products has contributed to the growth of the abalone extract market. In Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, the abalone extract is used for the culinary application along with other marine-derived foods. Bound to these factors, the growth of the global abalone extract market is expected to remain positive over the forecast period.

Global Abalone Extract: Key Players

Some of the major players of abalone extract include ANSOM Australia, Monterey Abalone Company, Good Health Products Limited, Naturalac Nutrition Limited, NM Seafood A Research Institute co., Ltd. Yong Rong, Elite extract bioengineering co., Ltd, Hawaii Pharm LLC, Herbal Terra LLC, etc. More industrialists and product manufacturers have been showing keen interests towards abalone extract as the demand is agglomerating every year.