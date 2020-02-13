A2P SMS Market Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2022

Summary

The “A2P SMS Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Description

Globally, the rapid evolution of mobile technology has been changing the consumer/enterprise lifestyle. The growth of world population, will directly impact on mobile subscriber base market growth. By 2020, unique mobile subscriber base is expected to reach 4.6 billion. Moreover, emerging and undeveloped countries are contributing the majority of market share for mobile subscriber base growth.

One of the most emerging and popular market in mobile messaging services is A2P (Application to Person) SMS market. Currently, the A2P SMS market is growing rapidly, due to SMEs & larger enterprises are aggressively adopting this technology to reach their customer in an effective and easy way.

The global A2P SMS market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 5.7% for the period 2016-2022. The increasing world population and mobile subscriber base are the major drivers for this market growth. Specifically, developing and undeveloped countries are set to be the future business opportunity for the stakeholders, due to the increasing mobile subscriber base and government bodies have taken initiatives to improve the infrastructure also most of the players (telecom) have made huge investments to improve their network infrastructure.

The global A2P SMS market is analyzed based on three segments, namely, Service, Verticals and Regions. In next five years, A2P SMS set to be the golden era for players to enhance the business or to capture the revenue in this market.

This study covers and analyses “A2P SMS Market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this reports aims to provide opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Some Points Of Table Of Content:

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 Pest Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Market

3.4 Market Overview

3.5 Market Segmentation

3.6 A2P SMS Market Trends and Impact

3.7 Ecosystem

3.8 Value Chain Analysis

3.9 Key Stakeholders

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Overview & Evolution – SMS and Types

4.1.1 P2P (Person to Person)

4.1.2 A2P (Application to Person)

4.1.3 P2A (Person to Application)

4.2 Global Mobile Market Outlook

4.2.1 Global Mobile Subscriber Base

4.2.2 Global Smartphone Shipments

4.2.3 Global Tablet Shipments

4.2.4 Smartphone vs Feature phone

4.2.5 Mobile Device Network Technology Evolution

4.3 Mobile Messaging Revenue

4.3.1 Mobile Messaging Revenue Breakups – By Types

4.3.2 A2P SMS Traffic

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.1.1 Increasing Mobile Subscriber Base

4.4.1.2 Cost Effective Communication Channel

4.4.1.3 No Need of Internet

4.4.2 Restrains/Barriers

4.4.2.1 Government Regulatory

4.4.2.2 Lack of Infrastructure

4.4.3 Opportunities

4.4.3.1 Leverages of the Smart Technology

4.4.3.2 Mobile Platform is the Enterprise Business Strategy

4.4.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

4.5 Porter’s 5 (Five) Forces

5 Services: Market Size & Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market Size & Analysis

5.2 Transactional Service

5.2.1 Market Size & Analysis

5.2.2 CRM Services (Customer Relationship Management)

5.2.3 Interactive Services

5.2.3.1 USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data )

5.2.3.2 OTP (One Time Password) Interactive Services

5.2.3.3 Two Factor Authentication (2FA)

5.3 Promotional Service

5.3.1 Promotional Campaigns

5.3.2 Pushed Content Services

5.3.3 Inquiry and Search Services

5.4 Vendor Profiles

……..

