A2P SMS Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2025

Global A2P SMS Market

Global A2P SMS Market valued approximately USD 60.11 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.10% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are growth in e-commerce industry, growing demand across end-user industries viz gaming, media, retail, and others, and increasing internet penetration across developing regions.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Fortytwo Telecom AB., Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Symsoft AB, AMD Telecom S.A., CLX Communications AB, Cybercomm, Ogangi Corporation, Infobip Ltd, Silverstreet BV, Angkor Data Communication Group Co., Ltd., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the A2P SMS market are explained below:

By Application:

Customer Relationship Management Services

Inquiry Related Services

Interactive Services

Pushed Content Services

Promotional Campaigns

Other

By End-User:

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

Entertainment & Media

Retail

Healthcare & Hospitality

Travel & Transport

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the A2P SMS Industry in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned:

Fortytwo Telecom AB.

Syniverse Technologies, LLC.

Symsoft AB

AMD Telecom S.A.

CLX Communications AB

Cybercomm

Ogangi Corporation

Infobip Ltd.

Silverstreet BV

Angkor Data Communication Group Co., Ltd.

Some of the Points cover in Global A2P SMS Market Research Report is:

Chapter One: Global A2P SMS Industry Definition and Scope

Chapter Two: A2P SMS Market Research Methodology

Chapter Three: A2P SMS Market Executive Summary

Chapter Four: Global A2P SMS Market Dynamics

Chapter Five: Global A2P SMS Market, By Product

Chapter Six: Global A2P SMS Market, By Application

Chapter Seven: Global A2P SMS Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter Eight: A2P SMS Market Competitive Intelligence

