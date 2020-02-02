A2P Messaging Market Demand & Growth, Latest-Application, Business Opportunities by Top Key Service Provider 2019

Research Study On “Global A2P Messaging Market 2019” Has Covered The Significant Aspects Which Are Contributing To The Growth Of The Global A2P Messaging Industry. This Report Has Provided The Detailed Information To The Audience About The Way A2P Messaging Industry.

Application-to-Person messaging (A2P) is one-way SMS to which recipients are not expected to reply. When you send a text message to vote for your favorite singer on the TV talent show, you are using A2P messaging. Software applications use an API to send an receive texts.

The global A2P messaging market is drived by various growth drivers, such as increasing population, rising smartphone connections, increasing mobile payments market, growing retail industry, the use of SMS for marketing and customer relation management. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as grey routing, cumbersome traditional telecom infrastructure and a few challenges for MNOs (partial realization of revenue.) The global A2P messaging market is highly fragmented with various players. The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies), CLX Communications AB, Infobip Ltd. and Twilio are some of the key players operating in the A2P messaging market.

Focuses on the key global A2P Messaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To study and analyze the global A2P Messaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

To project the consumption of A2P Messaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)

To understand the structure of A2P Messaging market by identifying its various sub segments.

This study considers the A2P Messaging value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Grey Route A2P SMS

OTT A2P Messaging

Segmentation by Application:

Banking

Ticketing

Healthcare

Content Payments

Operator Engagement

Advertising

Retail

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies)

CLX Communications AB

Infobip Ltd.

Twilio

Global A2P Messaging Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

the Global A2P Messaging Market report provides all the latest market trends and dynamics for the customers to understand the lay of the land and gain a competitive edge.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global A2P Messaging Market report includes the A2P Messaging market segmentation. The A2P Messaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users.

