A Recent Study Says DNA Sequencing Market Will Make a Huge Impact in near Future!!

The global DNA Sequencing market size is projected to achieve a lucrative growth based on the advent of technological innovations and extensive clinical applications. The market is expected to be led by consumable products, in terms of both size and growth during the forecast period (2018-2023). This is attributed to the extensive use of consumables for sample preparation, cluster generation, and other processes during the course of experiments.

DNA sequencing make use of various technological platforms for fragmentation and sequencing studies. These technological platforms include sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single-molecule-real-time sequencing, chain termination sequencing, and nanopore sequencing. Sequencing by synthesis is the most widely used platform in sequencing protocols and is the largest contributor to the DNA sequencing market, on the basis of product type. The category is also anticipated to witness fastest growth in demand, during the forecast period.

Globally, North America holds the largest share in the global market, mainly due to factors such as the presence of large number of academic and research institutes, and availability of technologically advanced products, and presence of major players in the region. Conversely, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in demand during forecast period. The major factors driving the market demand in Asia-Pacific are increasing awareness about DNA sequencing, rise in the adoption of advanced technology for clinical applications.

The DNA sequencing industry provides immense opportunities for the new players to grow, due to the eminence of latest innovative technology in the market. Subsequently, the key players are also exploring opportunities by leveraging their precedence in technological advancement. The advent of next generation DNA sequencing (NGS) also provides opportunities for the market players to grow in the future.

Some of the key players in the global market include Illumina, Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Siemens AG, ZS Genetics, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Li-Cor, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Agilent Technologies, Inc.

