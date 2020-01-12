A New Research Predicts the Turkey Coding and Marking Systems Market to Witness Healthy Growth by 2023

Turkey coding and marking systems market is projected to reach $120.4 million by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

The market growth is mainly driven by the growing applications of coding and marking systems in industries including food and beverage, automotive, chemicals, and others, in the country.

Explore report description with detailed TOC @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/turkey-coding-and-marking-systems-market

On the basis of end user, the Turkey coding and marking systems market is segmented into food and beverage, electrical and electronics, automotive and aerospace, chemical, healthcare, and others. Of these, food and beverage was the largest category, with an estimated revenue contribution of more than 45% in 2017. Stringent government regulations in the country, regarding safety and traceability have mandated the proper labeling of manufacturing date, nutrition facts, ingredient list, and manufacturer details on the primary or secondary packages of food and beverage items; thereby resulting in high demand of these systems from the food and beverage industry.

Danaher Corporation, Dover Corporation, and Domino Printing Sciences plc together, held more than 50% share in the Turkey coding and marking systems market in 2017. Danaher Corporation’s subsidiary, Videojet Technologies Inc., is a leading coding and marking systems provider, with a range of product offerings and strong distribution channel. In addition, Videojet Technologies Inc. has established its office in Turkey while Dover Corporation, and Domino Printing Sciences plc sell their products in the country through distributors. Establishment of office has helped the company to control its sales and distribution activities in the country in an efficient manner

Get a free sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/turkey-coding-and-marking-systems-market/report-sample

On the basis of technology, the Turkey coding and marking systems market is segmented into continuous inkjet, laser coding and marking, thermal ink jet, drop-on-demand, print and apply labelers, thermal transfer overprinting, and others. Of these, continuous inkjet has been the largest category in the Turkey coding and marking systems market, with an estimated contribution of more than 40.0% in 2017. This can be ascribed to the several benefits offered by these printers, such as very high-speed printing, ability to print characters on virtually any material, and cost effectiveness.

