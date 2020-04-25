9.13% Growth Rate for Amphibious Vehicles Market by 2022 | Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies

The Global Amphibious Vehicles Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Amphibious Vehicles Market is projected to grow from an estimated US$ 2.39 Billion in 2017 to US$ 3.70 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period. This report spread across 180 Pages,Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 106 Tables and 41 Figures is now available in this research.

Most Popular companies profiled in this report include BAE Systems (U.K.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany), among others.

“The excavation segment is estimated to lead the amphibious vehicles market in 2017”

Based on application, the excavation segment of the amphibious vehicles market is projected to witness high growth from 2017 to 2022. Amphibious excavators are used for dredging, wherein and reclamation is a major application of dredging. Water bodies are cleared of waste materials, and excess mud is removed and are thus cleaned. Various sites in cities such as Mumbai, coastlines of mainland China, and Hong Kong have been reclaimed and this factor acts as a driver for the growth of the amphibious vehicles market.

“The commercial segment is estimated to lead the amphibious vehicles market in 2017”

Based on end user, the commercial segment of the amphibious vehicles market is projected to witness high growth from 2017 to 2022. The commercial sector has discovered the benefits of deploying amphibious vehicles for several applications across several industries such as water sports & transportation, and recreational activities, among several others. This is expected to lead to the high growth of the market for amphibious vehicles in commercial applications in the coming years.

“The propulsion segment is estimated to lead the amphibious vehicles market in 2017”

Based on propulsion, the track-based segment of the amphibious vehicles market is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period as there is an increased demand for track-based propulsion systems that enable the movement of amphibious vehicles at high speeds on both, water and land for military troops.

“North America is expected to lead the amphibious vehicles market during the forecast period”

North America is estimated to lead the amphibious vehicle market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this position during the forecast period. This region is implementing the latest military technologies, which can improve detection capabilities, surveillance duration & resolution, incoming projectile defense capabilities, base & area protection capabilities, and early warning system capabilities of various types of military aircraft, naval vessels, and ground-based forward forces.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation – C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region – North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia-Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 5%

Competitive Landscape (Commercial)

Vendor Dive Overview

Vanguards

Innovators

Dynamic Players

Emerging Players

Product Portfolio Analysis of Amphibious Vehicles Market (For 13 Players)

Business Strategy Adopted By Major Players in Amphibious Vehicles Market (For 13 Players)

Competitive Landscape (Defense)

Vendor Dive Overview

Vanguards

Innovators

Dynamic Players

Emerging Players

Analysis of Product Portfolio of Major Players in the Amphibious Vehicles Market (For 15 Players)

Business Strategies Adopted By Major Players in the Amphibious Vehicles Market (For 15 Players)

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on amphibious vehicles offered by top players in the market

: Comprehensive information on amphibious vehicles offered by top players in the market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and major contracts in the amphibious vehicles market

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and major contracts in the amphibious vehicles market Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the markets for amphibious vehicles across varied regions

: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the markets for amphibious vehicles across varied regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the amphibious vehicles market

: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the amphibious vehicles market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the amphibious vehicles market

