8K Ultra HD TVs Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025| Sharp, Hisense, LG, Samsung, Konka, Changhong, Skyworth

LOS ANGELES, United States: 8K UHD is the current highest ultra-high definition television (UHDTV) resolution in digital television and digital cinematography. 8K refers to the horizontal resolution in the order of 8,000 pixels, forming the total image dimensions of (7680×4320). The 8K Ultra HD TV is first launched market by Sharp in 2015.

In the last several years, global market of 8K Ultra HD TVs developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 1411% from 2015 to 2016. In 2017, global production is about 86 thousand units.

The classification of 8K Ultra HD TVs includes 65 Inch, 98 Inch and other, Global shipping numbers of 8K TVs are expected to grow from 2,700 in 2015 to 911,000 in 2019. Some 80 percent of 8K TVs are expected to have 65 inch screens. 8K requires a very large screen or the higher resolution becomes invisible at normal viewing distances. The average screen size in the TV market has grown by an inch each year over the past decade, but it is still a long haul before sizes over 70 inches become commonplace.

8K Ultra HD TVs is widely used to treat Household, Commercial. Now, most proportion of 8K Ultra HD TVs is used for commercial, But in the future, the family will be the mainly consumer, like today’s 4K Ultra HD TVs.

The global 8K Ultra HD TVs market was 18500 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 119600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 30.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Major players operating in the global 8K Ultra HD TVs market include: Sharp, Hisense, LG, Samsung, Konka, Changhong, Skyworth

This report studies the 8K Ultra HD TVs market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of 8K Ultra HD TVs in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

65 Inch

98 Inch

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Household

Commercial

