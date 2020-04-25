8K Storage and Management Solutions Market: The Development Strategies Adopted by Major Key Players and to Understand the Competitive Scenario

As image resolution is gradually increasing from 2K to 4K to 8K, each jump in the pixel amount increases the storage amount also. This means that while 4K is equal to 8 megapixels, 8K is equal to 32 megapixels. This can also translate to exponentially bigger video files. For instance, raw 4K footage files that are used for film production are huge that averages about 6000 GB for 90 minutes. However, in 8K, files are close to three times of that size. Trying to transfer this big media file is almost impossible through standard methods such as FTP, while shipping the hard drive is increasingly costly and impractical.

Hence, many production and post-production companies that are considering including 8K footage are turning to Media Shuttle. Media Shuttle is a hybrid Software as a service (SaaS) solution that permits the media professionals to transfer quickly any size file anywhere in the world Thus, with every upsurge in image resolution and each new camera source, the storage volume required to capture grows dramatically.

With no limits on file size and a sophisticated user interface, 8k storage and management solutions are becoming an important utility service for companies. This factor is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. For instance, Harbor Picture Company, a New York based post production studio that frequently deals with big files and international clients prefer using 8k storage and management solutions. In addition, Advanced Data Streaming (ADS) technology delivers best in industry, collective bandwidth and expectable data transfers for better performance of the applications. Low latency and high performance of Direct Attached Storage technology allows easy streaming and editing of 8K videos.

The global 8k storage and management solutions market can be segmented in terms of enterprise size, industry, and geography. Based on enterprise size, the 8K storage and management solutions market can be bifurcated into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. The small and medium enterprises segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. In terms of industry, the 8K storage and management solutions market can be segregated into banking, financial services and insurance; government; health care; media and entertainment; retail; IT and telecommunication; manufacturing; transportation and logistics; social media; and others. The media and entertainment segment is estimated to dominate the 8K storage and management solutions market during the forecast period, as the usage of 8K storage and management solutions is higher in this segment.

Based on geography, the global 8K storage and management solutions market can be divided into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The 8K storage and management solutions market in North America is predicted to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to enhance capacity, automatic storage, and reduction in the need for costly primary storage in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative region of the 8K storage and management solutions market, led by the large customer base and rapid digitization in the region. Constant development and technological advancements in various sectors, growth in infrastructure improvements in different countries in Southeast Asia, and increase in foreign investment are estimated to drive the 8K storage and management solutions market in Asia Pacific in the near future. The 8K storage and management solutions market in developing regions such as Middle East & Africa and South America is also projected to expand during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global 8K storage and management solutions market are focused on providing solutions as per requirements such as implementation of different technologies, and upgrade existing and expansion of existing systems. The global 8K storage and management solutions market is characterized by the presence of several key players. Major players compete with each other based on features of their products such as price and quality. Key players operating in the global 8K storage and management solutions market include Quantum Corporation, ATTO Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corporation.