7.2% Growth Rate for Silicon Nitride Market by 2023 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

The Silicon Nitride Market is estimated at US$ 90 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 127 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2018 and 2023. Silicon Nitride Market spread across 153 pages, profiling 16 companies and supported with 123 tables and 44 figures is now available in this research report.

Most Popular Companies in the Silicon Nitride Market include are UBE (Japan), Denka (Japan), AlzChem (Germany), H.C.Starck (Germany), Yantai Tomley Hi-Tech Advanced Materials Co. Ltd (China), and Vesta Si (Sweden). The leading fabricators of silicon nitride are 3M (US), CeramTec (Germany), Kyocera Fine Ceramics (Japan), Morgan Advanced Ceramics (UK), Toshiba (Japan), Rogers Corporation (US), and CoorsTek (US).

Silicon Nitride exhibits good mechanical properties and is light weight and biocompatible. These properties make it a preferred material in end-use industries such as photovoltaic, automotive, aerospace, medical, and general industrial. Increasing demand from these end-use industries is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

“Medical end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global silicon nitride market during the forecast period.”

The Medical End-Use industry segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the silicon nitride market among the end-use industries. In the medical industry, silicon nitride is used as a material for manufacturing surgical screws, plates, and bearings for use in applications such as prosthetic hips, knee joints, and dental implants. Silicon nitride composites are also used in cervical spacers and spinal fusion devices. It is biocompatible, bioactive, bacterial resistant, and shows superior bone affinity.

“Sintered silicon nitride segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global silicon nitride market during the forecast period.”

Among the Silicon nitride types, sintered silicon nitride is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. SSN exhibits properties such as high-temperature strength, superior thermal shock resistance, creep resistance, fracture toughness, oxidation resistance, and wear resistance. SSN is used in applications such as components in glow plugs in diesel engines, pre-combustion chambers, turbochargers, rocker arm pads in spark ignition engines, and components in exhaust gas control valves.

“APAC is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

Globally, APAC accounted for the largest share of the silicon nitride market, and this trend is expected to continue until2023. Within APAC, China was estimated to be the largest market in the region, followed by Japan, South Korea, and India in the year 2017. China is also projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Growing innovation and the rising demand for improved products in the end-use industries are driving the use of silicon nitride in the region.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 –60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10%

– Tier 1 –60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10% By Designation – C level –50%, Director level – 30%, and Others – 20%

– C level –50%, Director level – 30%, and Others – 20% By Region – Europe –40%, APAC – 30%, North America – 20%,RoW-10%

Research Coverage:

This Research report categorizes the global silicon nitride market on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Detailed analysis of the key market players provides insights into business overviews, services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market

