5G Testing Equipment Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018-2028

5G Testing Equipment Market: Overview

Evolution in area of network connectivity right from 2G, 3G, to 4G and now 5G, which is a one of the latest network connectivity technology. Increasing smartphone penetration and other connected devices is fuelling the need for using such connecting technologies and these are tested using 5G testing equipment. For establishing a secured and most reliable 5G network the tests are constantly performed so that network operation failure is eliminated and 5G testing equipment is used for testing of such network issues. The providers of 5G testing equipment focusing on innovations until the commencement of commercial deployment of 5G. The 5G testing equipment providers have potential opportunity to enter into 5G market and develop a most suitable and application oriented 5G testing equipment products. Applications of 5G is expanding day by day due to IoT, connected devices, and also availability of large data centers is making it easier to deploy 5G technology using 5G testing equipment. The commercialization of 5G is estimated to begin in 2019 and this is a prime factor creating a potential opportunity for 5G testing equipment. Increasing penetration of 5G in areas including entertainment, automotive, construction, medical, security, and others is creating a need for using 5G testing equipment. Constant research and development for making 5G testing equipment which are industry compliant and more application oriented is expected to drive 5G testing equipment market over forecast period.

5G Testing Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The emergence of hyper-connected world is one of the prime factor which is expected to fuel the demand for 5G testing equipment. Increasing usage of connected devices in developing economies such as India, China, and others is creating a data traffic in the network which is creating a need for establishing a secured and efficient network. Hence, for increasing need to control data traffic, the 5G technology is expected to witness boom in demand which is ultimately driving demand for 5G testing equipment. Connectivity in different devices such as wearbles, connected cars, smartphones, and other consumer electronics devices such as smart home devices will increase the demand for 5G testing equipment. This factor is expected to be observed due to high speed of 5G and availability of wired and wireless technology making connectivity process easier. High acceptance of 5G is expected due to above mentioned factors which is creating an increasing demand for 5G testing equipment. On the other hand, total cost involved in using 5G testing equipment for establishment of 5G network, and issues involved because of multiples carrier are some of the key challenges affecting the adoption of 5G testing equipment. Such factors ultimately hampers the adoption of 5G testing equipment and hence these are some of the challenges affecting the growth of market.

5G Testing Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global 5G testing equipment market is segmented on the basis of application, type, and region.

Segmentation Based on Application:

On the basis of application, the 5G testing equipment market is segmented into healthcare, automotive, industrial, media and entertainment, and others. The 5G testing equipment is used for multiple operation in above mentioned application areas for establishing a connected

Segmentation Based on Type:

On the basis of type, the 5G testing equipment market is segmented into signal generator, signal analyser, network analyser, Oscilloscopes, and others.

5G Testing Equipment Market: Key Players

Being one of the latest and fast emerging technology 5G is expected to be an evolution in the area of network connectivity, to leverage this opportunity the 5G testing equipment providers are performing up-gradations in their devices. This factor is expected to be one of the key strategy followed by 5G testing equipment providers. Some of the leading 5G testing equipment providers includes MACOM, VIAVI Solutions, Anritsu, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, Keysight Technologies, LitePoint, and others.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

5G Testing Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America region is one of the prominent market for 5G testing equipment as this region has strong presence of network service provider companies such as AT&T which are early adopter of 5G testing equipment. The research and development is constantly performed using 5G testing equipment in this region to integrate 5G in healthcare applications and smartphones to improve the performance of network. Europe is expected to follow North America region in terms of demand for 5G technology and hence 5G testing equipment. This demand for 5G testing equipment in Europe is fuelled by increasing 5G testing activities in this region such as Vodafone announced its plan to start up 1,000 5G testing sites in UK in 2019. Such increasing testing activities is driving the 5G testing equipment market growth significantly. APEJ region is expected to witness significant CAGR growth rate due to rapid penetration of IoT and connected devices in this region and this factor is creating a need for using 5G testing equipment for establishing a 5G network. Japan is one of the early adopter of 5G testing equipment as the automotive manufacturers of this region are focusing on connected cars. For example, NTT DOCOMO and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation together achieved 25 to 27 Gbps download speed in the vehicles using 5G network.