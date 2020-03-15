5G Services Market Forecasts and Growth Opportunity By Industry Players: AT&T, Airtel , BT Group, China Mobile, China Mobile, Deutsche Telecom, du, Korea Telecom, Sprint , Vodafone and Others.

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global 5G Services Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global 5G Services Market is expected to grow from US$ 53.93 Billion in 2020 to US$ 123.27 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period. 5G Services Market spread across 116 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 59 Tables and 34 Figures is now available in this Research report.

The Broadband vertical is expected to have the largest market share in the5G Services market by 2025.The 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) application would disrupt the broadband ecosystem, as companies have started deploying it on a trial basis in several cities.

The eMBB segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. eMBB is initially considered as an extension to 4G services, and would be commercialized by late 2018 or early 2019. Therefore, due to the early adoption of this application, it is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

“North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

North America is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate, due to its dominance via sustainable and well-established economies, which enable it to invest heavily in Research and Development(R&D) activities. Owing to the rising adoption of new technologies, such as IoT and smart cities, and increasing need for high-speed internet connectivity, telecom service providers have started trials and tests for 5G services.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company : Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%

: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40% By Designation : C-Level – 45%, Director Level – 51%, and Others – 4%

: C-Level – 45%, Director Level – 51%, and Others – 4% By Region: North America – 39%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 30%, and Rest of the World (RoW)–6%

Report Highlights:

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the reed sensor ecosystem

To study the complete value chain of reed sensor

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing competitive landscape for market leaders

To describe and forecast the 5G Services market , in terms of verticals and applications

, in terms of verticals and applications To describe and forecast the 5G Services market, in terms of value, by region–Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW) along with their respective countries

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze strategic approaches such as product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, and partnerships in the reed sensor market

Target Audience for 5G Services Market: Telecom infrastructure vendors, Device manufacturers, Telecom network operators, Technology investors, Telecom software solution providers, Research organizations, universities, and consulting companies, Cellular technology-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances.

Competitive Landscape of 5G Services Market:

1 Overview

2 Key Players in the 5G Services Market

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.2 New Product/Service Launches and 5G Trials

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.4 Business Expansions

Most Popular Companies in the 5G Services Market include are AT&T (US), Airtel (India), BT Group (UK), China Mobile (China), China Telecom, Deutsche Telecom (Germany), du(UAE), Korea Telecom (Korea), Sprint (US), Saudi Telecom Company (Saudi Arabia), SK Telecom (South Korea), Telstra (Australia), Vodafone (UK),Verizon (US).

