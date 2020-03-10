5G Market Is Booming Worldwide | NTT Communications, SK Telecom, Tata Communications, China Mobile, CSL

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Asia-Pacific 5G Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2023”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2023. Asia-Pacific 5G Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them NTT Communications, SK Telecom, Tata Communications, China Mobile, and CSL, etc.

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem. The Asia-Pacific 5G market is anticipated to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 166% and will be worth of USD 64.22 Bn by 2025.

A recent study stated that the Asia-Pacific market would lead the commercial deployment of 5G services. About 28% of mobile operator is expected to offer 5G by 2020, and 71% of MNOs are already engaged in 5G planning and are expected to offer 5G services before 2024. Low TCO is the one of the key drivers propelling the 5G market.

The Asia-Pacific 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. This is further divided into data per user, and 5G data traffic for each category. In the Asia-pacific SIM cellular connections hold more than 90% of the market share, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to show a grow rate that is close to 200%. SIM cellular connections, is expected to increase to 29GB from 2019 to 2021 and from 2022 a peak in traffic is expected and hence forth we have assumed constant usage. On the other hand, for SIM M2M cellular connections, 5G data usage per month per user will be around 3.3GB in 2019 and is expected to grow at an increasing rate.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific 5G market is classified into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of APAC. China is expected to hold a significant market share and it is expected to have more than 400 Mn connections by 2025. This may be because of large economies of scale that will reduce the prices of 5G device.

Key growth factors:

o The major growth factors of the Asia-Pacific 5G market are continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security and openness of mobile networks

o Rapid Population Penetration: Considering the growing global smartphone and mobile internet adoption, mobile internet penetration in the Asia-Pacific region has doubled over the last five years, reaching just half of the population by the end of 2016. This means that the future scope is immense considering the present scenario

Threats and key players:

o The region faces growth challenges, such as regulatory pressure, and launch of new operators

o The key players in this market are NTT Communications, SK Telecom, Tata Communications, China Mobile, and CSL

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Asia-Pacific 5G market

2. The forecasted market size data of the Asia-Pacific 5G market

3. The forecasted market size for the segments of SIM cellular connections and SIM 2M cellular connections, and each segment’s data usage (GB/month) and data traffic (EB/year)

4. The forecasted market size of the 5G market based on applications: Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, and Other

5. Market trends in the Asia-Pacific 5G market

6. Market drivers and challenges in the Asia-Pacific 5G market

7. Current and forecasted market size data based on countries – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of the APAC region

8. Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

