5G Market 2025 Share in Technology Growth, Emerging Trends in Virtual World, Key-Venders Primary Research

Summary

Analytical Research Cognizance adds “5G Market” Report 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends, Applications and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025.

Description

India 5G Market

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem. As the world is moving towards 5G networks, India is expected to play a leading role in formulating the technology standards under the Digital India program. The 5G market in India is expected to show a triple-digit growth rate during the forecasted period.

5G connection in India is expected to generate approximately USD 20Bn revenue for telecom companies by 2025. This is because India mobile companies are looking forward to providing high HD premium videos to their users by embracing 5G networks.

Request Latest and Updated PDF Sample of 5G Market [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/india-5g-market-2018-2025

The India 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. These are further divided into data per user, and 5G data traffic for each category. In India, SIM cellular connections hold the majority of the market share, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to grow at an increasing rate.

With the adoption of 5G, India is expected to boost the AR and VR market5G networks can provide a million connections within a square kilometer, becoming critical for companies who are working within the AR and VR segments.

Key growth factors:

o The major growth factors driving the India 5G market are continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security and openness of mobile networks

5G networks will provide affordable high speed connections to the vast population across rural and urban areas at reasonable prices, thereby reducing digital inequality

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/233540

Threats and key players:

o The region faces growth challenges, such as regulatory pressures, and new operator launches

The key players in this market are Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, Idea, and Reliance Communication

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the India 5G market

2. The forecasted market size data of the India 5G market

3. The forecasted market size for the segments of SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections, and each segment’s data usage (GB/month) and data traffic (EB/year)

4. The forecasted market size for applications: Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, others

5. Market trends in the India 5G market

6. Market drivers and challenges in the India 5G market

7. Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

Why buy?

Get a broad understanding of the India 5G market and its segments based on applications

2. Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the India 5G market

3. Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Customizations Available

With the given market data, Netscribes offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected]

COMPANIES COVERED:

Airtel

Vodafone

BSNL

Idea

Reliance

Cheek discount @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/233540

Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

a. Market segmentation

b. Key questions answered in this study

c. Executive summary

d. Telecommunication industry evolution

e. Global 5G overview- 2025- 5G SIM cellular connections, 5G SIM M2M cellular connections, 5G traffic

Chapter 2: India 5G market

a. Market overview- Key observations, forecasted market size (2018-2025) (USD Mn)

b. Market drivers

c. Market trends

Chapter 3: India 5G market – SIM cellular connections

a. SIM Cellular Connections- 5G SIM Cellular Connections (2020-2025) (Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM cellular connections (2016-2025) (Mn), key observations

b. Data Usage by SIM cellular connections- Data Usage (GB/month), key observations

c. Data Traffic by SIM cellular connections- 5G Traffic (EB / year), key observations

d. SIM cellular connections-forecasted(2018-2025) market size(USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 4: India 5G market – SIM M2M cellular connections

a. SIM M2M cellular connections- 5G SIM cellular connections (2020-2025) (Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM cellular connections (2016-2025) (Mn), key observations

b. Data Usage by SIM M2M cellular connections- Data Usage (GB/month), key observations

c. Data Traffic by SIM M2M cellular connections- Data Usage (EB/month), key observations

d. SIM M2M cellular connections- forecasted(2018-2025) market size(USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 5: India 5G market – applications (Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, others)

a. Internet of Things- forecasted (2018-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations

b. Robotics & Automation- forecasted (2018-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations

c. Virtual Reality- forecasted (2018-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations

d. Others- forecasted (2018-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations

…….

About Us:

http://arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically . With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com