5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Trend & Demand Analysis by 2025

Combining cutting-edge network technology and the very latest research, 5G should offer connections that are multitudes faster than current connections, with average download speeds of around 1GBps expected to soon be the norm.

The networks will help power a huge rise in Internet of Things technology, providing the infrastructure needed to carry huge amounts of data, allowing for a smarter and more connected world. This is because of the growing demand for process automation in various industries such as manufacturing and process industries. To carry out various processes effectively in these industries, the flow of data and information at right time and place is crucial. With the implementation of 5G network, a strong data network, in terms of high speed with the minimal delay, can be easily achieved.

The 5G Infrastructure market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 5G Infrastructure.

This report presents the worldwide 5G Infrastructure market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cisco Systems

Samsung Electronics

Intel Corporation

Nokia Networks

NEC Corporation

Huawei

Verizon Communications

Ericsson

Qualcomm

AT & T Inc

LG

SK Telecom

T-Mobile USA

Korea Telecom

China Mobile

LM Ericsson

Alcatel-Lucent

NTT DOCOMO, Inc

Vodafone Group PLC

Bharti Airtel Limited

5G Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Type

Phantom Cell

Device-To-Device Communication

Other

5G Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Retail

Energy& Utility

Healthcare

Others

5G Infrastructure Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions