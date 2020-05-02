5G Infrastructure Market Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025 Benefits, Business Opportunities & Future Investments

The 5G Infrastructure Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. 5th generation wireless systems, abbreviated 5G, are improved wireless network technologies deploying in 2018 and later. The primary technologies include: Millimeter wave bands (26, 28, 38, and 60 GHz) offer performance as high as 20 gigabits per second; Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output – 64-256 antennas) offers performance “up to ten times current 4G networks;” “Low-band 5G” and “Mid-band 5G” use frequencies from 600 MHz to 6 GHz, especially 3.5-4.2 GHz. Rising importance of software implementation in communication network, growth of machine-to-machine communication in industries and growing demand for high speed and large network coverage are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, growing demand from different business verticals and growth of IoT technology would open new opportunities for 5G infrastructure are the factor which likely to create numerous opportunity in the market during the forecast period. However, delay in standardization of spectrum allocation is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of 5G Infrastructure across the globe.

Leading 5G Infrastructure Market Players

-Analog Devices Inc.

-Cavium

-Cisco Systems Inc.

-Ericsson

-Fujitsu

-Huawei Technologies

-Intel Corporation.

-LG Electronics Inc.

-MACOM Technology Solutions

-MediaTek Inc.

-NEC Corporation

-Qorvo, Qualcomm

-Samsung

-VMware Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The Detailed Segments and Sub-Segment of the Market are Explained Below:

By Type:

– Software Defined Networking

– Network Function Virtualization

– Mobile Edge Computing

– Fog Computing

By Application:

– Medical Alert System

– Access Control & Management Solution

– Intruder Alarm Solution

– Intercom System

– Video Surveillance Solutions

– Fire Protection System

– Integrated Security Solution

Global 5G Infrastructure Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 5G Infrastructure Market Definition and Scope 5G Infrastructure Market Dynamics 5G Infrastructure Market Industry Analysis 5G Infrastructure Market, by Type 5G Infrastructure Market, by Application 5G Infrastructure Market, by Regional Analysis Competitive Intelligence Research Process

