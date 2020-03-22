5G Chipset Market – Development of Smartphones with 5G Capabilities Boost Growth

According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘5G Chipset Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2026,’ the global 5G chipset market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,571.9 Mn by 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 44.01% from 2019 to 2026, to reach value of US$ 20,195.8 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Various telecom operators as well as chipset manufacturers are investing significantly in research and development activities for commercialization of the 5G technology. Telecom operators are collaborating with various network equipment providers as well as service providers to accelerate the commercialization of 5G. In November 2018, Huawei, a prominent network equipment company, announced to have signed 22 commercial contracts for 5G.

The company is currently working with more than 50 carriers on 5G commercial trials. Furthermore, various chipmakers are introducing advanced 5G chipsets in the market in order to accelerate the adoption of 5G across the globe. For instance, in December 2018, Qualcomm, a prominent chipmaker launched its flagship Snapdragon 855 chip, which would facilitate use of the 5G technology in mobile phones.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, and statistical databases.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market segment and sub-segment across geographies. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.

Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competition landscape, and market outlook. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

The 5G chipset market has been segmented as follows:

Global 5G Chipset Market, by Type

7nm

10nm

Others

Global 5G Chipset Market, by End-user

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Automation

Automotive & Transportation

Health Care

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Others

Global 5G Chipset Market, by Deployment

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment

Network Infrastructure Equipment

Global 5G Chipset Market, by Region