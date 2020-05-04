Factors influencing expansion of mannitol market share are prevalent demand in confectionery and bakery such as candies, chewing gums and lozenges. Awareness related to health has resulted in lesser consumption of sugar or having low calorie sugars has driven market positively. This has also become an alternative to sweetener for the diabetic people. With the unique properties that mannitol inherits like good water solubility, cooling sensation in the mouth and low sensitivity towards humidity, mannitol is a preferred choice for manufacturers. It is widely used in pharmaceutical and food industry which will boost the market growth.

The global Mannitol Market was valued at USD xxx.x million in 2015. It is growing with a healthy rate of x.x%, reaching USD xxx.x million by 2025.

Moreover, with the growing number of traveling and geriatric patients, which face the issues like no ready access to water and instead need chewable gums or tablets. Also swallowing mannitol gives a cooling sensation in the mouth. This attribute, in particular, positively affect the market growth.

However, excess consumption causes laxative effects in humans leading to diarrhea. Earlier, it used to come under safe category as it could be used as food additive status E421. Currently, mannitol rates are higher but it is anticipated to go down due to its laxative properties.

On geography, the global mannitol market is divided into major regions which is inclusive of Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific region, Japan. Asia-Pacific has the largest mannitol market share. It accounts for more than half of the overall market. Emerging economies which had prevalent share consists India and China. Factors that have strengthened the growth of market are changing lifestyle with rise in diseases related to sugar consumption and up gradation of socioeconomic status. However, there is urgency to find cure for two types of diabetes which consist of cardiovascular disease and obesity. These factors will assist the market demand over the forecast period.

Based on end users or applications, the global mannitol market is segmented into Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry and Other applications. While based on the product, the segmentation is expanded into Natural Extraction Technology, Catalytic Hydrogenation Technology and Other.

Some of the prominent players identified across the value chain of global mannitol market are Cargill, SPI Pharma, Singsino Group Ltd., Roquette Frères Company, Merck Millipore Corporation, Rongde Seaweed Co.,Ltd, Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co., Ltd., Moga International Ltd, Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd and Qingdao Yuanrun Chemical Co. Ltd. These organizations are expected to enhance product portfolio by framing certain strategies which will gain the competitive advantage.

Key segments of ‘Global Mannitol Market’

Based on function, the market has been segmented into,

Catalytic Hydrogenation Technology

Natural Extraction Technology

Other

Based on function, the market has been segmented into,

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Other applications

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

