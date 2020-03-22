48.7% CAGR to Be Achieved by 5G Chipset Market by 2026



5G Chipset market is expected to be $2,120.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $22,929.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 48.7% from 2020 to 2026.



5G chipset is the principal component in consumer devices, customer premise equipment, and network infrastructure equipment, which allows the end-user to form the wireless network based on 5G standard. Proliferation of devices using the internet has constituted the demand for an entirely new wireless infrastructure called 5G. Fifth generation wireless (5G) is described as the next generation of mobile networks beyond the current 4G LTE mobile network.

These networks are expected to expand broadband wireless services beyond mobile internet to Internet of Things (IoT) and critical communication segments to enable a perceived fully ubiquitous connected world. 5G is expected to deliver new levels of efficiency and performance empowering new user experiences and connection of new industries.

It is a kind of network or a platform for innovations that is expected to not only improve mobile broadband services but also facilitate the expansion of mobile networks to support a vast variety of devices and services. It would also facilitate the interconnection of new industries enabling enhanced efficiency and minimizing cost. With the establishment of 5G infrastructure, 5G chipset opens different opportunities and redefines broad range of industries with connected services from transportation to entertainment, education to retail, and from healthcare to consumer electronics.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global 5G chipset market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2020‐2026, wherein the forecast period is 2020‐2026.

The report includes the study of the global 5G chipset market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

The market is segmented based on IC type, operational frequency, product, and industry vertical. IC type segment covered in this study includes radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), cellular integrated circuit (Cellular IC), and millimeter wave integrated circuit (mmWave IC). Based on operational frequency, the market is divided into sub-6 GHz, between 26 & 39 GHz, and above 39 GHz. Based on product, the market is classified into devices, customer premises equipment (CPE), and network infrastructure equipment. By industry vertical, it is categorized into automotive & transportation, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Mediatek Inc., Xilinx Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, and Infineon Technologies AG.

5G Chipset Key Market Segments:

By IC Type

ASIC

RFIC

Cellular IC

mmWave IC

By Operational Frequency

Sub 6GHz

Between 26 & 39 Ghz

Above 39 Ghz

By Product

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment

Network Infrastructure Equipment

By Industry Vertical

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Automation

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa