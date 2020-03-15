48.2% Growth Rate for Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market by 2023 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market is expected to grow from US$ 1.52 Billion in 2018 to US$ 10.88 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 48.2% during the forecast period. Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market spread across 185 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research report.

Most Popular Companies in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market include are International Business Machines Corporation (IBM, US), SAP SE (Germany), Google (US), Amazon Web Service, Inc. (AWS, US), Salesforce (US), Intel (US), Baidu, Inc. (China), Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO, US), SAS Institute (US), and BigML (US).

Verticals in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market include Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, retail, telecommunications, government and defense, manufacturing, energy, and others (Education, Agriculture, Transportation, and Media and Entertainment). AI as a service helps various verticals easily integrate AI capabilities with their business applications.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid generation of large volumes of data, due to the growing use of digital technologies, Internet of Things (IoT), and connected devices, coupled with the growing need to reduce operational costs are expected to fuel the growth of the AI as a service market across regions.

“The North American region is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.”

North America is expected to witness the maximum adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service, owing to the factors, such as technological advancements, the growing need to analyze large volumes of data, and the increasing need for intelligent business processes. Apart from these factors, the growing government initiatives in enhancing the existing infrastructures and smart city programs are also expected to drive the demand for AI as a service across the region during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 18%, Tier 2 – 46%, and Tier 3 –36%

By Designation – C-level – 24%, Director-level – 51%, and Others – 35%

By Region – North America – 25%, Europe– 46%, APAC – 16%, and MEA – 13%

Target Audience for Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market: AI as a service software and platform providers, Venture capitalists and angel investors, Information Technology (IT) management directors/managers, Government organizations, Research organizations, Consultants/advisory firms, IT governance directors/managers, AI system integrators, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Competitive Landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market:

1 Overview

2 Top Players Operating in the AI as Service Market

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.4 Business Expansions, 2016

Report Highlights:

The Objective of the study is to define, describe, and forecast the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market on the basis of service types (software tools and services), technologies (machine learning [ML] and deep learning, and natural language processing [NLP]), organization size (large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises [SMEs]), verticals (manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI], retail, government and defense, energy, telecommunication), and others (education, agriculture, transportation and media and entertainment), and regions.

