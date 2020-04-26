Global RFID and Barcode Printer Market Massive Growth and Demand with Top Key Players: Bixolon,Brother International Corporation,cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co KG,CITIZEN SYSTEMS JAPAN CO.,LTD,CognitiveTPG,Dascom,Data Capture Systems Co. LLC.

Global RFID and Barcode Printer Market, By Geography; Type (Barcode & RFID Printers); Printing Technology (Thermal Transfer, Direct Thermal, Inkjet); Printing Resolution (Below 300 dpi, between 301 & 600 dpi, above 601 dpi); Connectivity Type (Ethernet, Bluetooth, Serial & Parallel, Universal Serial Bus (USB)); Application (Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Government, Entertainment) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global RFID and Barcode Printer Market accounted for USD 4.10 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast till 2024.

Market Definition: Global RFID and Barcode Printer Market

RFID and barcode printers are used to print tags and labels. RFID and barcode printers provide an easy detection path in order to track the pricing information, and business inventory which in turn helps in improving the productivity of the business. RFID is same as any other barcode printer.

Top Key Players:

Brother International Corporation,

cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co KG

CITIZEN SYSTEMS JAPAN CO., LTD

CognitiveTPG

Dascom

Data Capture Systems Co. LLC

GoDEX International Co.,Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Kroy LLC,Linx Printing Technologies

Oki Data Americas, Inc.

Postek Electronics Co., Ltd.

Primera Technology, Inc.

Labeltac, SATO Holdings Corporation

Star Micronics Co., Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Tharo Systems, Inc.

TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

Wasp Barcode Technologies

ZIH Corp

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Market Segmentations:

Global RFID and Barcode Printer Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Printing Technology

Printing Resolution

Connectivity type

Application

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Type into barcode and RFID printers. The barcode and RFID printers segment is further sub segmented into industrial printers, desktop printers, and mobile printers.

into barcode and RFID printers. The barcode and RFID printers segment is further sub segmented into industrial printers, desktop printers, and mobile printers. On the basis of Printing Technology , the global RFID and barcode printer market is segmented into thermal transfer, direct thermal, and inkjet.

, the global RFID and barcode printer market is segmented into thermal transfer, direct thermal, and inkjet. On the basis of Printing Resolution , the global RFID and barcode printer market is segmented into below 300 dpi, between 301 and 600 dpi, and above 601 dpi.

, the global RFID and barcode printer market is segmented into below 300 dpi, between 301 and 600 dpi, and above 601 dpi. On the basis of Connectivity Type , the global RFID and barcode printer market is segmented into Ethernet, Bluetooth, serial and parallel, and universal serial bus (USB).

, the global RFID and barcode printer market is segmented into Ethernet, Bluetooth, serial and parallel, and universal serial bus (USB). On the basis of Application , the global RFID and barcode printer market into manufacturing, retail, transportation and logistics, healthcare, government, entertainment and others.

, the global RFID and barcode printer market into manufacturing, retail, transportation and logistics, healthcare, government, entertainment and others. On the basis of Geography ,

, North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

