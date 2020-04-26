Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market research report to 2025 with top players are ROHDE&SCHWARZ, ADVANTEST CORPORATION, National Instruments. , Anritsu, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Yokogawa India Ltd., EXFO Inc. , Cobham plc, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. , Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market, By Product (General Purpose Test Equipment, Mechanical Test Equipment), By Service (Calibration Services, Repair Services/After-Sales Service), By End-Use Sector (Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, IT & Telecommunications, Education & Government, Semiconductor & Electronics, Industrial, Healthcare), By Geography– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 32.5 billion by 2025, from USD 23.5 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast by 2025.

Market Definition: Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market

Test and measurement equipment are the equipment’s which are used to produce signals and hold responses from electronic devices. This equipment takes measurements towards the effectiveness of processes and confirms product quality.

Top Key Players:

Keysight Technologies

ROHDE&SCHWARZ

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

National Instruments.

Anritsu

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Yokogawa India Ltd.

EXFO Inc.

Cobham plc

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.

Rigol Technologies Inc.

Giga-tronics Incorporated.

B&K Precision Corporation

Stanford Research Systems, Inc.

ADLINK Technology Inc.

LEADER INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION

DynamicSignals LLC

Freedom Communications (U.K.) Limited

Vaunix Technology Corporation

QUALITY RF TEST EQUIPMENT

among others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Acceptance of electronic devices increased.

Growth in research and development expenses.

Increasing technical development in networking and communication.

High cost for test and measurement equipment.

Market Segmentations:

Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

Service Type

End-User sector

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Product, the global test and measurement equipment market is segmented into general purpose test equipment and mechanical test equipment.

the global test and measurement equipment market is segmented into general purpose test equipment and mechanical test equipment. On the basis of Service Type, the global test and measurement equipment market is segmented into calibration services, repair services/after-sales service and other services.

the global test and measurement equipment market is segmented into calibration services, repair services/after-sales service and other services. On the basis of End-User Sector , the global test and measurement equipment market is segmented into automotive, aerospace & defence, it & telecommunication, education & government, semiconductor & electronics, industrial and healthcare (medical).

, the global test and measurement equipment market is segmented into automotive, aerospace & defence, it & telecommunication, education & government, semiconductor & electronics, industrial and healthcare (medical). On the basis of Geography ,

, North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Company Share Analysis: Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market

The global test and measurement equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of test and measurement equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

