4,4-Dihydroxybenzophenone (CAS 611-99-4) Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

4,4′-Dihydroxybenzophenone is an organic compound with the formula (HOC6H4)2CO. This off-white solid is a precursor to or a degradation product of diverse commercial materials.

Most of the world’s 4,4’-Dihydroxybenzophenone is produced and consumed in China with 92% of market share. Although Europe is the second largest consumer market, its share is very low.

Global 4,4-Dihydroxybenzophenone (CAS 611-99-4) market size will increase to 11 Million US$ by 2025, from 7 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 4,4-Dihydroxybenzophenone (CAS 611-99-4).

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the 4,4-Dihydroxybenzophenone (CAS 611-99-4) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wuhan Eastin Chemical

Xiangyang Furunda

Hubei Kexing

Jinan Rouse Industry

Hubei Xinghengkang Chemical

Masteam Bio-tech

Tradlon Chemical

Hubei Marvel-Bio Medicine

Market Segment by Type, covers

Minimum Purity < 99%

Minimum Purity 99%-99.5%

Minimum Purity ≥99.5%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

UV Light Stabilizer

Pharmaceutical

Other

