SCADA Oil & Gas Market: Competitive Landscape, Segmentation By Stream, Architecture, Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The SCADA Oil & Gas Market was worth USD 2.89 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 4.77 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.73% during the forecast period. SCADA is a system of automation that assists in obtaining data from remote devices, for example, valves, transmitters, and pumps, introduced in the field. It makes use of the SCADA software platform to give remote control, and assists in appropriate functioning of devices. It additionally works as an alarm, graphic display, trending, and stores information. Prior, a non-specific SCADA system was utilized to be executed in all end-user enterprises; nonetheless, progressions in technology have prompted redone SCADA systems that are intended to meet particular prerequisites of every industry.

Stream Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of value stream, the midstream section in the SCADA oil and gas market is anticipated to be the biggest market in 2017. The development in shale oil and gas generation in the US is making requirement for an extended system of tankers, pipelines, terminals, and rails. The nations, for example, Saudi Arabia, India, and China are additionally expected put resources into the oil and gas foundation in the following years. These investments are probably going to drive the SCADA oil and gas market amid the estimate time frame.

Architecture Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of architecture, the hardware portion ruled the SCADA oil and gas market amid the estimate time frame. The section for the most part includes communication equipment, Remote Terminal Equipment (RTU) or Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), control devices, and field instrument. Rising ventures concentrated on automated devices in the oil and gas sector is anticipated to drive the hardware section.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

The market in North America is foreseen to rule the worldwide SCADA oil and gas market. Driven by the expanding requirement for improved visibility, data on real-time basis, and control on generation activities, the locale is anticipated to witness ascend in appropriation of SCADA in the oil and gas industry. Developing interests in refineries and investigation of new oil and gas fields in the US and Canada are likewise anticipated that would drive the interest for SCADA in the oil and gas industry.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB India, Larsen & Toubro, General Electric, CygNet Software Inc, Quorum Business Solutions Inc, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell and Yokogawa Electric. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The SCADA Oil & Gas Market is segmented based on regions as follows-

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

