Medical Power Supply Devices Market: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, By Type, Application, Product, Emerging Trends, Drivers, Global Opportunities, Limitation, Policies and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Medical Power Supply Devices Market was worth USD 0.72 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.28 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.57% during the forecast period. Power supplies are electrical or electronic equipment, which change the type of a source of intensity into a coveted shape to guarantee similarity with hardware being used. Medical power supply devices are utilized as a part of an extensive variety of medicinal applications, for example, patient monitors, X-ray, MRI, PET and CT scanners, MRI, blood analyzers, dental equipment, DNA gear, and robotic surgical devices. Selection and specification of power supplies for medical applications by medicinal services establishments is an assignment that should be executed successfully; particularly, because of incessant changes in the security and natural norms for medical equipment.

Request us for the Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54048

Drivers and Restraints

Presently, ascend in aged populace over the globe is prompting increased demand for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device products. The aged populace needs more help and medicinal care and, thusly, an extensive variety of medical devices going from basic dispensable supplies, including face covers and syringes, to persistent treatment and monitoring instruments. Worldwide maturing populace is expanding quickly. By 2050, the aged populace is anticipated to represent 22% of the general worldwide population. Increasing predominance of chronic ailment and conditions, for example, stroke, obesity, heart diseases, diabetes, stoutness, and arthritis, is increasing the adoption of diagnostic equipment and frameworks and screen and display devices in hospitals and symptomatic focuses, among others. AC-DC power supply devices segment has been assessed to represent about 64 percent share in the worldwide therapeutic power supply devices market esteem in 2017, and is anticipated to hold its predominance in the market all through the conjecture time frame. Income contribution of AC-DC control supply section to the worldwide medical power supply devices market is anticipated to increase significantly over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia Pacific was the biggest market in 2015. It is anticipated to continue dominating in the medical power supply devices market over a long period. Throughout the following five years, the development of the market in the Asian locale is probably going to be focused at Singapore, China, South Korea, India, and Taiwan. Additionally, the more conspicuous supply manufactures are opening their manufacturing bases in the Asian subcontinent; particularly in China.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Artesyn Technologies, CUI Inc, GlobTek Inc, Astrodyne TDI Corporation, Delta Electronics, Powerbox International AB, XP Power and SL Power Electronics. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Talk to Our Analyst for more Information: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54048/

The Medical Power Supply Devices Market is segmented as follows-

By Product Type:

Standard medical power supply

Enclosed Power Supply Devices

Open Frame Power Supply Devices

External Power Supply Devices

Encapsulated Power Supply Devices

Configurable medical power supply

External Power Supply Devices

Enclosed Power Supply Devices

Encapsulated Power Supply Devices

Open Frame Power Supply Devices

By Function

DC-DC Converters

AC-DC Power Supply Devices

By End User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Long Term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Buy the Updated Copy of the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54048/

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?