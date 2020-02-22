40.1% Growth Rate for MOOC Market by 2023 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

The Global MOOC Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Global MOOC Market size to grow from US$ 3.9 Billion in 2018 to US$ 20.8 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.1% during the forecast period. Download Here Free Sample Research Report of MOOC Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1812804 .

Most Popular Companies in the MOOC Market include are Coursera (US), edX (US), Pluralsight (US), Edureka (India), Alison (Ireland), Udacity(US), Udemy(US), Miríadax (Spain), Jigsaw Academy (India),Simplilearn (US), iversity (Germany), Intellipaat (India), Edmodo (US), FutureLearn (UK), LinkedIn (US), NovoEd (US), Open2Study (Australia), WizIQ (India), Skillshare (US), XuetangX (China), Federica (Italy), Link street Learning (India), Khan Academy (US), and Kadenze (Spain).

“The Postgraduate user type to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Postgraduate involves learning and studying for academic degrees, academic certificates, academic diplomas, or other qualifications for which a bachelor’s degree is generally required and is part of MOOC. The organization and structure of postgraduate education varies from region to region. The digital aspect of the education has changed the landscape of the education system.

“XMOOC Platform type to be a larger segment of MOOC in 2018”

XMOOC Design is used on large MOOC platforms and is based on a format of minimal, asynchronous support, with a subject expert recording content and planning assessments, such as multiple-choice quizzes, programming assignments, or peer-review exercises for the student group to absorb the topic and learn the subject in detail and adjust themselves to the platform format at the time of choosing the platform. The XMOOC approach allows the platform to repeatedly run the same classes throughout the year on a rolling recruitment basis, with the best performing students from the previous group asked to act as community teaching assistants for the upcoming group, thus providing forum moderation, technical support, and limited academic guidance.

“MOOC market in Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The High growth of the MOOC Market in APAC is attributed to the globalization, rapid economic developments, favorable government policies, and increasing digitalization in the region with the increasing interest of businesses toward technologies, such as BI, big data, and IoT. Rapid modernization and increased penetration of 4G mobile devices have accelerated the adoption of online surfers, ultimately leading to the growth of the MOOC market in APAC.

Report Highlights:

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their recent developments and positioning in the MOOC market

To define, describe, and forecast the MOOC industry size based on components, course, user types, and regions

To provide detailed information related to the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the market’s subsegments with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To forecast the revenue of the market’s segments with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

Competitive Landscape of MOOC Market:

Microquadrant Overview

Visionaries

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators

Emerging Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Business Strategy Excellence Adopted By Major Players in the MOOC Market

Strength of Product Portfolio Adopted By Major Players in the MOOC Market

Competitive Scenario

New Product Launches and Product Upgradations

Partnerships and Collaborations

Acquisitions

Business Expansions

Reason to buy this report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the MOOC market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub segments. This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

