4 Challenges With IT Support Outsourcing and How to Overcome Them

Outsourcing business services has greatly benefited many modern organisations today. According to recent research, seven in ten UK companies outsource to third parties. That is because not every business has the available resources to manage these tasks in-house.

One of the most commonly outsourced services is IT support. IT capabilities are a significant investment, and to mitigate the costs, it makes more sense to hire a third-party provider. Not only that, outsourcing IT support means the firm gets to take advantage of the latest and trendiest computing innovation. But in spite of the benefits of outsourcing, there are still some challenges that need to be overcome. The following are four of the typical concerns faced by companies that decide to outsource IT support.

Unmet or unrealistic expectations

Every company that decides to outsource has specific expectations. However, these expectations are only based on theoretical knowledge of IT processes. It is normal for certain aspects of the service to not work as perfectly during the initial deployment. As such, it is essential to include a realistic time frame as part of the client’s expectations and objectives. You need to allow the provider to iron out the details and work out any bugs.

Problems related to organisational culture

Every company has a defined culture, and the same also applies to the provider. When the client’s culture and the provider’s culture clash, it can lead to many problems for both parties. Overcoming this potential issue involves a thorough understanding of how the provider intends to conduct business. Doing so will help you determine certain policies and processes that could cause conflict as you begin working together. In this regard, both the client and the provider need to come up with a proper approach on how to sidestep these concerns without sacrificing the results.

Internal process adjustments

Adjusting to new processes could be met with resistance from the client’s employees. Deploying outsourced IT support workflows will take time, and users need sufficient training in order to adjust and become accustomed to the new way of doing things. Although there is a set period where the provider is expected to have everything up and running smoothly, the client also needs to recognise pain points and extend the time frame if necessary.

Authority and the right to make decisions

Outsourcing IT support includes a defined agreement and set of policies. As such, there is a clear hierarchy of authority when it comes to resolving disputes. The problem is, the client often has a misconception that they retain full control. On the contrary, the service provider has some decision-making authority as well. To avoid this concern, employees from both sides should know the scope and limit of their functions as well as decision-making authority.

Conclusion

Outsourcing IT support doesn’t have to lead to problems if both parties take note of these best practices. It makes transitioning to new processes and policies smoother and prevents the occurrence of problems. Indeed, outsourcing isn’t perfect, but these issues are insignificant when you think about the many benefits it can bring to your organisation.

