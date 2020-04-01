3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions, type and application from 2019 to 2024. The market research report incorporates analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Besides this, report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and development in key regions status. The Report Includes Key Players such as: Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, PMD Technologies, Infineon, PrimeSense (Apple), MESA (Heptagon), Melexis, ifm Electronic, Canesta (Microsoft), Espros Photonics and TriDiCam

The built-in TG controls the reset, modulation, readout, and digitization sequence. The programmability of the TG offers flexibility to optimize for various depth-sensing performance.

On the basis of type, the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor market is segmented into Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor, QVGA ToF Image Sensor, and Others. The QVGA ToF Image Sensor segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

End-users, included in this market are Consumer Electronics, Robotics and Drone, Machine Vision and Industrial Automation, Entertainment, Automobile, and Others usage. The Consumer Electronics application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017.

Based on regions, the global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Asia Other, and the Rest of the World (ROW). USA and Europe is expected to account for larger share and China is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market will register a 23.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2140 million by 2024, from US$ 620 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor

QVGA ToF Image Sensor

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

Robotics and Drone

Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

Entertainment

Automobile

Others

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

