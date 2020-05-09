3D Reconstruction Technology Market – Internet Bring Unique Opportunities for Growth

The 3D reconstruction technology market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2027, wherein the period from 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major technologies and trends playing a significant role in the market’s growth over the prognosis period. It also highlights the market dynamics, which comprise drivers, restraints, and opportunities, and along with it the impact analysis of the drivers on the market is also provided. The study provides a complete outlook on the evolution of the global 3D reconstruction technology market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

3D reconstruction technology include tools that provide a three dimensional framework/prototype of the specific operation or product. These designing tools help project managers, site engineers as well as site laborers to clearly understand the product/ operation in a virtualized environment so that during the actual work process, the risk of error can be minimized and total cost of production can be optimized.

3D reconstruction technology combines traditional computer aided design (CAD) and 3D modelling in order to design, visualize, and simulate digital representation of the physical and functional characteristics of a structure over its life cycle. These tools and services are widely used in various industry verticals including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and oil and gas.

The major application area of 3D reconstruction technology is expected to be gaming and entertainment. The use of 3D reconstruction technology is growing due to the increased use of 3D animation in mobile applications, games, and movies around the globe. Medical is expected to be the second most attractive application segment for 3D reconstruction technology by 2027.

In medical application, 3D reconstruction technology is used for medical image analysis. In addition, it offers improved accuracy due to multi view aggregation and helps to plan, simulate, and guide medical procedures. Civil engineering is also an important application area of 3D reconstruction technology and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2027.

Healthcare industry segment expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The healthcare industry segment is expected to create substantial incremental opportunity in the 3D reconstruction technology market over the forecast period. 3D reconstruction technology is used for medical imaging processes. Medical imaging provides diagnosis of cardiovascular disorders, cancer, neurologicaldisorders, gynecological issues, and other conditions.