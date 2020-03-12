3D Reconstruction Solutions Market – Driven by Healthcare Applications due to Increasing Need of Insights

3D reconstruction is a process of capturing the appearance of object in 3D model. The 3D reconstruction is used in various applications such as robotic mapping, city planning, gaming, earth observation etc. Increasing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles in various applications is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Civil unmanned aerial vehicles are used in agriculture, energy, environment, infrastructure, and public safety. Unmanned aerial vehicles hold digital cameras that capture the appearance of real time objects in two dimensional (2D) images.

However, 2D images have not been able to fulfill the requirements of many applications to understand the object structure as compared to 3D. Hence, rising demand to reconstruct the 3D structure for 2D images have accelerated the market of 3D reconstruction solutions globally. In addition, the increasing adoption of 3D reconstruction to create games and films, 3D printing, and maintenance of museums and cultural heritage have accelerated the 3D reconstruction solutions market globally.

In terms of region, the global 3D reconstruction solutions market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a dominant position in the global 3D reconstruction solutions market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are major growth engines of the region. The increasing production of 3D films is one of the key factors driving the market in this region.

For instance, Scar3D, the first 3D video on demand film was launched in 2010 in the USA. The Lego Movie (2014), Pompeii (2014), and Rio 2 (2014) are some of the other 3D films produced in the U.S. Hence, constant production of 3D films has accelerated the market of 3D reconstruction solutions in media and entertainment applications in North America.

In addition, increasing R&D spending in the medical and healthcare industry has also accelerated the market in this region. According to Research America Organization, medical and health R&D spending in the United States was US$ 182,290 million in 2017, up from US$ 172,078 million in 2016. Moreover, the strong presence of market leaders such as Autodesk, Inc., and PhotoModeler Technologies in North America has provided it a dominant position in the region in the global market.

