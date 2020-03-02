3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, CONSUMPTION, GROWTH, TRENDS, SHARE AND FORECAST BY 2025

Global 3D Printing Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In 2018, the global 3D Printing Technologies market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 3D Printing Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Stratasys
Arcam AB
3D Systems
Protolabs
Materialise
ExOne GmbH
EOS GmbH
SLM Solutions
Concept Laser
Ultimaker
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Metal
Polymer
Ceramics
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Medical
Aerospace
Education
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Printing Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Printing Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing Technologies are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 3D Printing Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Metal
1.4.3 Polymer
1.4.4 Ceramics
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Technologies Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Consumer Electronics
1.5.4 Medical
1.5.5 Aerospace
1.5.6 Education
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 3D Printing Technologies Market Size
2.2 3D Printing Technologies Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 3D Printing Technologies Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 3D Printing Technologies Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 3D Printing Technologies Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global 3D Printing Technologies Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global 3D Printing Technologies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global 3D Printing Technologies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 3D Printing Technologies Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players 3D Printing Technologies Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Printing Technologies Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…………………….
