3D Printing Medical Devices Market Study by 3D Printers and 3D Bioprinters – Set to Grow at 17.5% CAGR and to Reach US$ 1.88 Billion by 2022

3D printing medical devices market study by software & services, equipment (3D printers & 3D bioprinters), and materials (plastics, metal & metal alloys powder, bioprinting biomaterials, & others).

Global 3D printing medical devices market projected to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2022 from USD 0.84 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 17.5%. Major factors driving growth of 3D printing medical devices market Technological advancements, increasing public-private funding, easy development of customized medical products, & growing applications in the healthcare industry. Direct digital manufacturing, expiry of key patents in coming years, & growing demand for organ transplant provide significant growth opportunities in market.

Report studies 3D printing medical devices market based on technology, component, and type. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting 3D printing medical devices market growth. Whereas, 3D printing equipment segment is poised to witness highest growth rate during forecast period.

“The equipment segment to register the highest growth during the forecast period”.

North America is expected to account for largest share of 3D printing medical devices market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during 2017 to 2022. A number of factors such new 3D printing research, training, and education centers, and rising efforts by leading market players for expanding their distribution networks in emerging Asian countries are contributing to the growth of the 3D printing medical devices market in this regional segment.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in public-private funding to support various initiatives in the 3D printing industry. In June 2017, the government of Quebec, Canada contributed around USD 2.299 million to establish a medical 3D printer center in Quebec. This medical center provides point-of-care 3D printing services for developing customized prosthesis.

Top players in 3D printing medical devices market are Stratasys, Ltd. (Israel & U.S.), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), Envision TEC GmbH (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), EOS GmbH (Germany), Arcam AB (Sweden), Concept Laser GmbH (Germany), Renishaw plc (U.K.), Prodways Group (France), and 3T RPD Ltd. (U.K.).Product launches, agreements, and partnerships were the major strategies adopted by market players to achieve growth in the market.

3D printing techniques have empowered medical practitioners, researchers, and medical device manufacturers due to their use in dental & orthodontic treatments, orthopedic implants, tissue engineering, and drug development. Among all the healthcare applications, 3D printing is highly successful in dental practices, prosthetics, and hearing aids as this technology is not only cost-effective but also provides a high degree of customization as per individual needs.

During this research study, major players operating in the 3D printing market in various regions have been identified, and their offerings, regional presence, and distribution channels have been analyzed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size.