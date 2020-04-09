3D Printing Medical Device Market Analysis with Players, Regions, Types, Applications 2019-2025

Medical devices produced by 3D printing include orthopedic and cranial implants, surgical instruments, dental restorations such as crowns, and external prosthetics.
The flexibility of 3D printing allows designers to make changes easily without the need to set up additional equipment or tools. It also enables manufacturers to create devices matched to a patients anatomy (patient-specific devices) or devices with very complex internal structures. These capabilities have sparked huge interest in 3D printing of medical devices and other products, including food, household items, and automotive parts.
In 2018, the global 3D Printing Medical Device market size was 840 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3090 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 3D Printing Medical Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing Medical Device development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Stratasys
3D Systems
Arcam Group
Renishaw
ExOne
Optomec
SLM Solutions
EnvisionTEC
VoxelJet AG
Sciaky Inc
EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Printers
Materials
Services
Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=939902
Market segment by Application, split into
Cranio-Maxillofacial Implants
Orthopedic Implants
Dental Implants
Internal and External Prostheses
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Printing Medical Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Printing Medical Device development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing Medical Device are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com