3D Printing Materials Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply And Consumption Demand Analysis To 2023

3D printing materials market is projected to reach $1,365.6 million by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

The rising need for 3D printing is attributed to the growing adoption of additive manufacturing in different industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, and construction. Moreover, the growth of the market is also assisted by the supportive government policies, and funding in research and development in the field of 3D printing technology.

On basis of form, the 3D printing materials market has been categorized into powder, filament, and liquid. Filament category held the largest share in the market, accounting for more than 50.0% of sales volume in 2017. This is attributed to the fact that different types of filaments such as nylon, photopolymers, and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) can be procured at a lower cost, thereby resulting in higher consumption of filaments as compared to any other 3D printing materials.

The education sector is adapting the concept of 3D printing and embracing it to help students to think conceptually. At the university level, 3D printing concept is improving the quality of education, particularly in science, technology, engineering mathematics (STEM). 3D printing technology is helping in learning difficult concepts as students are now using a combination of 3D models to understand different processes and models. It revolutionizes the education sector by offering practical hands-on approach, and promoting problem solving skills of the students. Thus, adoption of 3D printing technology by education sector have added new dimensions to the 3D printing materials market.

Based on type, the 3D printing materials market has been categorized into plastics, metals, ceramics, and others (including wood and stone, sand, marble, waxes, and edible materials). In terms of volume, plastics held the largest share, accounting for more than 40.0% share of the market in 2017. Plastic being a cost-effective material is a favorable choice for 3D printing across various end-use industries including automotive and consumer electronics.

